Lirik Lagu Say Something - Justin Timberlake feat Chris Stapleton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat Chris Stapleton

Mmm, yeah, alright

Ooh (yeah)

Everyone knows all about my direction

And in my heart somewhere, I wanna go there

Still I don't go there

Everybody says, "say something"

Say something, say something

Then say something, say something, then say something

I don't wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, No.

Caught up in the middle of it

No, I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, no, No.

Caught up in the rhythm of it

Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have (maybe I'm looking for something I can't have)

Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have

Everyone knows all about my transgressions

Still in my heart somewhere, there's melody and harmony

For you and me, tonight (whoa)

I hear them call my name

Everybody says, "say something"

Say something, say something

Then say something, say something, then say something

I don't want to get caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can't get help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, No.

Caught up in the middle of it

No, I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, no, No.

Caught up in the rhythm of it