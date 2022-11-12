Lirik Lagu Say Something - Justin Timberlake feat Chris Stapleton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat Chris Stapleton
Mmm, yeah, alright
Ooh (yeah)
Everyone knows all about my direction
And in my heart somewhere, I wanna go there
Still I don't go there
Everybody says, "say something"
Say something, say something
Then say something, say something, then say something
I don't wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it
But I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, No.
Caught up in the middle of it
No, I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, no, No.
Caught up in the rhythm of it
Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have (maybe I'm looking for something I can't have)
Maybe I'm looking for something I can't have
Everyone knows all about my transgressions
Still in my heart somewhere, there's melody and harmony
For you and me, tonight (whoa)
I hear them call my name
Everybody says, "say something"
Say something, say something
Then say something, say something, then say something
I don't want to get caught up in the rhythm of it
But I can't get help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, No.
Caught up in the middle of it
No, I can't help myself, no, I can't help myself, no, no, No.
Caught up in the rhythm of it
