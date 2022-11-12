Lirik Lagu I Love Me - Meghan Trainor feat. Lunchmoney dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Love Me - Meghan Trainor feat Lunchmoney

Hey, oh my, open up

Hey, oh my

Hey, oh my, open up

Hey, oh my

Hey, oh my, open up

Hey, oh my

I love me, hey

I love me, hey

I don't know about you, but baby, I love me

Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay

Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me

Hey-hey-hey, I love me

They gon' say all kinds of things

They'll make jokes about my name

They gon' try to clip my wings, but I'm gon fly (I'm gon' fly)

They'll try to play me like a game

I bet they're too scared of the fame

But I can see it clearer when I'm lookin' in the mirror

Saying God made me just right

I love me, I love me

I don't know about you, but baby, I love me

Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay

Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me

Hey-hey-hey, I love me

'Cause I'm sexy and it ain't my fault

I ain't waitin' on nobody's call

You don't want me, baby, that's your loss (your loss)

I'll be fine, I'll be fine, baby

And you can tell by the way I talk (you hear me?)

And you can tell by the way I walk (two stepping, baby)

That I can see it clearer when I'm lookin' in the mirror

Saying God made me just right

Oh, I love me, I love me

I don't know about you, but baby, I love me

Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay (come on)

Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me

Hey-hey-hey, I love me (that's right, say)

I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast

I love all y'all, but I love me the most

I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast

I love all y'all, but I love me the most

Go and raise your glass, give yourself a toast

I love all y'all, but I love me the most

I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast

I love all y'all, but I love me

I love me (I love me) I love me (I love me)

I don't know about you (I don't know about you)

But baby, I love me (Baby, I love me)

Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay (hey-hey)

Hey-ay-ay

I love me hey-ay-ay, I love me

Everybody say

Hey-ay-ay

I love me (Hey-ay-ay)

Do you love you? (Hey-hey-hey)

I love me

Me too