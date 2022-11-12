Lirik Lagu I Love Me - Meghan Trainor feat. Lunchmoney dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Love Me - Meghan Trainor feat Lunchmoney
Hey, oh my, open up
Hey, oh my
Hey, oh my, open up
Hey, oh my
Hey, oh my, open up
Hey, oh my
I love me, hey
I love me, hey
I don't know about you, but baby, I love me
Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay
Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me
Hey-hey-hey, I love me
They gon' say all kinds of things
They'll make jokes about my name
They gon' try to clip my wings, but I'm gon fly (I'm gon' fly)
They'll try to play me like a game
I bet they're too scared of the fame
But I can see it clearer when I'm lookin' in the mirror
Saying God made me just right
I love me, I love me
I don't know about you, but baby, I love me
Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay
Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me
Hey-hey-hey, I love me
'Cause I'm sexy and it ain't my fault
I ain't waitin' on nobody's call
You don't want me, baby, that's your loss (your loss)
I'll be fine, I'll be fine, baby
And you can tell by the way I talk (you hear me?)
And you can tell by the way I walk (two stepping, baby)
That I can see it clearer when I'm lookin' in the mirror
Saying God made me just right
Oh, I love me, I love me
I don't know about you, but baby, I love me
Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay (come on)
Oh, hey-ay-ay, I love me
Hey-hey-hey, I love me (that's right, say)
I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast
I love all y'all, but I love me the most
I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast
I love all y'all, but I love me the most
Go and raise your glass, give yourself a toast
I love all y'all, but I love me the most
I don't mean to brag, I don't mean to boast
I love all y'all, but I love me
I love me (I love me) I love me (I love me)
I don't know about you (I don't know about you)
But baby, I love me (Baby, I love me)
Now everybody say, hey-ay-ay (hey-hey)
Hey-ay-ay
I love me hey-ay-ay, I love me
Everybody say
Hey-ay-ay
I love me (Hey-ay-ay)
Do you love you? (Hey-hey-hey)
I love me
Me too
