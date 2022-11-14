Lirik Lagu Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way – U2

The door is open to go through

If I could I would come, too

But the path is made by you

As you're walking start singing and stop talking

Oh, if I could hear myself when I say

(Oh love) love is bigger than anything in its way

So young to be the words of your own song

I know the rage in you is strong

Write a world where we can belong

To each other and sing it like no other

Oh, if I could hear myself when I say

(Oh love) love is bigger than anything in its way

If the moonlight caught you crying on Killiney Bay

Oh, sing your song

Let your song be sung

If you listen you can hear the silence say

"When you think you're done

You've just begun"

Love is bigger than anything in its way

Love is bigger than anything in its way

Love is bigger than anything in its way

Artis: U2