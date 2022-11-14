Lirik Lagu Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way – U2
The door is open to go through
If I could I would come, too
But the path is made by you
As you're walking start singing and stop talking
Oh, if I could hear myself when I say
(Oh love) love is bigger than anything in its way
So young to be the words of your own song
I know the rage in you is strong
Write a world where we can belong
To each other and sing it like no other
Oh, if I could hear myself when I say
(Oh love) love is bigger than anything in its way
If the moonlight caught you crying on Killiney Bay
Oh, sing your song
Let your song be sung
If you listen you can hear the silence say
"When you think you're done
You've just begun"
Love is bigger than anything in its way
Love is bigger than anything in its way
Love is bigger than anything in its way
Credit
Artis: U2
