Lirik Lagu I'm a Fool to Want You - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm a Fool to Want You – Frank Sinatra

I'm a fool to want you

I'm a fool to want you

To want a love that can't be true

A love that's there for others too

I'm a fool to hold you

Such a fool to hold you

To seek a kiss not mine alone

To share a kiss the Devil has known

Time and time again I said I'd leave you

Time and time again I went away

But then would come the time when I would need you

And once again these words I'd have to say

I'm a fool to want you

Pity me, I need you

I know it's wrong, it must be wrong

But right or wrong I can't get along

Without you

Time and time again I said I'd leave you

Time and time again I went away

But then would come the time when I would need you

And once again these words I'd have to say

Take me back, I love you

Pity me, I need you

I know it's wrong, it must be wrong

But right or wrong I can't get along

Without you

Credit

Artis: Frank Sinatra

Album: The Essential Frank Sinatra

Penulis lagu: Frank Sinatra, Jack Wolf, Joel Herron

Dirilis: 1951

Genre: Jazz