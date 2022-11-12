Lirik Lagu I'm a Fool to Want You - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm a Fool to Want You – Frank Sinatra
I'm a fool to want you
I'm a fool to want you
To want a love that can't be true
A love that's there for others too
I'm a fool to hold you
Such a fool to hold you
To seek a kiss not mine alone
To share a kiss the Devil has known
Time and time again I said I'd leave you
Time and time again I went away
But then would come the time when I would need you
And once again these words I'd have to say
I'm a fool to want you
Pity me, I need you
I know it's wrong, it must be wrong
But right or wrong I can't get along
Without you
Time and time again I said I'd leave you
Time and time again I went away
But then would come the time when I would need you
And once again these words I'd have to say
Take me back, I love you
Pity me, I need you
I know it's wrong, it must be wrong
But right or wrong I can't get along
Without you
Credit
Artis: Frank Sinatra
Album: The Essential Frank Sinatra
Penulis lagu: Frank Sinatra, Jack Wolf, Joel Herron
Dirilis: 1951
Genre: Jazz
