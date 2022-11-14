Lirik Lagu Miss Sarajevo – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Miss Sarajevo – U2

Is there a time for keeping your distance

A time to turn your eyes away

Is there a time for keeping your head down

For getting on with your day

Is there a time for kohl and lipstick

A time for curling hair

Is there a time for high street shopping

To find the right dress to wear

Here she comes

Heads turn around

Here she comes

To take her crown

Is there a time to run for cover

A time for kiss and tell

Is there a time for different colours

Different names you find it hard to spell

Is there a time for first communion

A time for East Seventeen

Is there a time to turn to Mecca

Is there time to be a beauty queen

Here she comes

Beauty plays the clown

Here she comes

Surreal in her crown

Dici che il fiume

Trova la via al mare

E come il fiume

Giungerai a me

Oltre i confini

E le terre assetate

Dici che come il fiume

Come il fiume...

L'amore giungerà

L'amore...

E non so più pregare

E nell'amore non so più sperare

E quell'amore non so più aspettare

Is there a time for tying ribbons

A time for Christmas trees