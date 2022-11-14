Lirik Lagu This Mountain - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 02:01 WIB
Faouzia
Faouzia /Instagram/@faouzia

This Mountain - Faouzia

Climbing up this mountain
Climbing up twice
Hoping that I make it this time
But I'm so done with hoping
’Cause hoping leads to failing leads to

Falling down this mountain
Falling down again
Boom, boom
Heartbeats still beating in the end
I'm choking
But that's just what they wanted
So I get up off the ground
And I shake it out, ra da da
Come, look at me now
Look at me now

I’m not here to talk
I'm not here to talk
I'm just here to walk
Here to walk the walk

I'm gonna make it up this mountain
Make it to the top
Show them what I'm made of
Show them what I've got
I will, I will, I will
I will, I will, I will
So mark my words before you swallow yours
I'm gonna make it up this mountain
Make it to the top
Show them what I'm made of
Show them what I’ve got
I will, I will, I will
I will, I will, I will
So mark my words before you swallow yours just like a pill

Started as a question
Ended as a fact
When I found out I’m the only one that has my back
I'm drowning
’Cause they fill my lungs with venom
And the sharks are coming out
And they're hungry now, ra-da-da
Sharks are coming out
I put them out

I'm gonna make it up this mountain
Make it to the top
Show them what I will never lie'm made of
Show them what I’ve got
I will, I will, I will
I will, I will, I will
So mark my words before you swallow yours
I'm gonna make it up this mountain
Make it to the top
Show them what I'm made of
Show them what I've got
I will, I will, I will
I will, I will, I will
So mark my words before you swallow yours just like a pill

Ay, before you swallow yours just like a pill
Ay, before you swallow yours just like a pill
I will, I will, I will never lie
So mark my words before you swallow yours

Credit

Produser: Jon Levine

Penulis: Faouzia dan Jon Levine

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

This Mountain merupakan lagu milik Faouzia yang resmi dirilis pada 5 Oktober 2018. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu lagu yang melambungkan popularitas Faouzia di industri musik.

Faouzia Ouihya yang lahir pada 5 Juli 2000, dikenal dengan nama panggung sebagai Faouzia, adalah seorang penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Maroko-Kanada.

Ia lahir di Casablanca, Maroko, kemudian pindah bersama keluarganya pada usia 5 tahun ke Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, Manitoba, sebelum akhirnya menetap di Carman, Manitoba.

Pada usianya yang ke-15, Faouzia sempat memenangkan Song of the Year, Audience Award, dan Grand Prix di La Chicane léctrique 2015.

Ia mulai mengunggah lagu-lagunya dan cover lainnya di YouTube. Melalui video-videonya, ia dikenal oleh banyak orang dan akhirnya menandatangani kontrak dengan Paradigm Talent Agency.

Pada 2016, Faouzia memenangkan juara kedua dalam Canada's Walk of Fame Emerging Artist Mentorship Program

Ia pun menerima hadiah utama di kompetisi musik Nashville Unsigned Only pada 2017/

Pada tahun yang sama, ia berkolaborasi dengan sesama artis Manitoban, yakni Matt Epp di single mereka yang bertajuk The Sound.

Melalui lagu tersebut, keduanya memenangkan International Songwriting Competition, kompetisi penulisan lagu terbesar di dunia.

Keduanya menjadi orang Kanada pertama dalam 16 tahun sejarah kompetisi yang memenangkan hadiah utama, mengalahkan 16.000 peserta lainnya dari 137 negara berbeda.

Faouzia juga menjadi teman duet David Guetta dalam lagu bertajuk Battle. Dalam sebuah wawancara, David Guetta mengatakan bahwa Faouzia memiliki suara yang bagus, vibrato yang kuat, dan gaya unik. Itulah alasan ia memilih Faouzia untuk lagu tersebut. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

