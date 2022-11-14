Lirik Lagu Born Without a Heart - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Born Without a Heart - Faouzia



I'm an angel, tell me what you mean by that

I take it all and I will never give it back

I don't feel sorry every time I see you cry

Every time you start, I'm waiting for your tears to dry



I don't really care, and I never will

That's the way I am, such a bitter pill

I don't really care, how my silence kills

That's the way I am



No, I wasn't born without a heart

I wasn't always like this, no

Watched you break me, no

Now you blame me

No, I wasn't born with all these scars

And that's what made me like this, no

Can you blame me, no?



I'm a nightmare, I know what you mean by that

I can't wake up from all these scary dreams I have



I don't really care, and I never will

That's the way I am, such a bitter pill

I don't really care, how my silence kills

That's the way I am



No, I wasn't born without a heart

I wasn't always like this, no

Watched you break me, no

Now you blame me

No, I wasn't born with all these scars

And that's what made me like this, no

Can you blame me, no?



I wasn't born like this

Hurt people, hurt people

I'd rather be heartless

Than have my heart in pieces



No, I wasn't born without a heart

I wasn't always like this, no

Watched you break me, no

Now you blame me

No, I wasn't born with all these scars

And that's what made me like this, no

Can you blame me, no?



Credit



Produser: The Monarch



Penulis: Faouzia & The Monarch



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Born Without a Heart merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Maroko-Kanadia, Faouzia, yang dirilis pada 28 Maret 2019.



Faouzia menjelaskan latar belakang terciptanya Born Without a Heart di sebuah konser ketika membawakan lagu ini.



“Saya menempatkan diri saya pada posisi orang lain dan mengambil perspektif bahwa ‘Anda telah mengambil semuanya, Anda menjadi mati rasa, dan terbiasa dengan jenis rasa sakit tertentu,’” ujarnya.



Faouzia ingin memiliki kerentanan pada lagu ini karena bagi seseorang untuk mencapai titik tersebut, mereka harus membiarkan diri mereka terbuka dan mengungkapkan perasaan yang sebenarnya kepada seseorang.



“Born Without a Heart tidak mengatakan bahwa Anda tidak memiliki perasaan. Namun, mengatakan bahwa Anda menangis meminta pertolongan, ‘Aku tidak dilahirkan tanpa hati, aku tidak selalu seperti ini,’” tuturnya melanjutkan. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

