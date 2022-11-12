Lirik Lagu Spotlight – Marshmello dan Lil Peep dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Spotlight – Marshmello dan Lil Peep
Loving you is like a fairytale
I just can't pick up the phone again
This time I'll be on my own, my friend
One more time, I'm all alone again
Sex with you is like I'm dreaming, and
I just wanna hear you scream again
Now you're gone, I can't believe it
Time I spent with you deceiving me
I don't care if you believe in me
I still wonder why you're leaving me
I don't care if you believe me
I still wonder why you tease me
And if I'm taking this the wrong way
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (Spotlight)
I hope you know I'm faded, all of this liquor I'm drinking
And if I'm taking this the wrong way (Wrong way)
I hope you know that you can tell me whatever you're thinking
It's when you put me in the spotlight (Spotlight)
It's when you put me in the spotlight (Spotlight)
When the moon hit your skin
I could see you and him
Not you and me, yeah
But it's just you and me, yeah
When the sun shines above
You wake up with the one you love
Not you and me, yeah
But it's just you and me, yeah
(All alone again)
Sex with you is like I'm dreaming, and
I just wanna hear you scream again
Now you're gone, I can't believe it
Time I spent with you deceiving me
I don't care if you believe in me
I still wonder why you're leaving me
I don't care if you believe me
I still wonder why you tease me
