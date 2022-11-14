Lirik Lagu Tears of Gold - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tears of Gold - Faouzia



Mama always told me

That I was too naive

Gave away my trust for pennies

I said "Don't you worry."

Didn't think that I'd be

Broken down and crying

Help me



Wrecked? Check

Heart? In debt

All you do is come around

Just came here to collect

Wrecked? Check

Heart? In debt



Don't you know that

I cried tears of gold for you

I sit here poor for you

Collect my pennies and my dimes

That's why you love it when I cry

Platinum love for you

I'd give no less for you

Generosity's my enemy

So I'm broke and your heart's rich

Because of me



Know that this is my fault

Gave a little too much

Knew that this was gonna happen

But I'm not gonna lie

You can make me cry, thousand times

I come running back like

What is going on with my head?



Wrecked? Check

Heart? In debt

All you do is come around

Just came here to collect

Wrecked? Check

Heart? In debt



Don't you know that

I cried tears of gold for you

I sit here poor for you

Collect my pennies and my dimes

That's why you love it when I cry

Platinum love for you

I'd give no less for you

Generosity's my enemy

So I'm broke and your heart's rich

Because of me



And the worst part is I'd do it all over again

The worst part is, I know it's never gonna end

I keep coming right back like a maniac

I keep coming right back like

And the worst part is I'd do it all over again

The worst part is, I know it's never gonna end

I keep coming right back like a maniac



I cried tears of gold for you

I sit here poor for you

Collect my pennies and my dimes

That's why you love it when I cry

Platinum love for you

I'd give no less for you

Generosity's my enemy

So I'm broke and your heart's rich

Because of me



Credit



Produser: K-Kov



Penulis: K-Kov dan Faouzia



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Tears of Gold merupakan lagu milik penyanyi asal Maroko-Kanadia, Faouzia, yang dirilis pada 20 November 2019 sebagai single kelima.



Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu yang melambungkan popularitas Faouzia di industri musik.



Faouzia mengaku bahwa ia menulis Tears of Gold karena telah berada dalam begitu banyak situasi sulit karena ia mengalami hubungan yang bertepuk sebelah tangan dengan kekasihnya.



“Biasanya saya tidak menulis dari pengalaman pribadi, tapi dari pengalaman orang lain atau hal-hal yang saya rasa dapat bermakna untuk orang lain,” ujar Faouzia dalam sebuah pernyataan.



“Tapi ada sesuatu dalam diri saya yang mengatakan, ‘Saya akan menulis tentang sesuatu yang saya rasakan dan saya tahu bahwa orang-orang juga dapat merasakannya,’” tuturnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

