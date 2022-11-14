Lirik Lagu Tears of Gold - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tears of Gold - Faouzia
Mama always told me
That I was too naive
Gave away my trust for pennies
I said "Don't you worry."
Didn't think that I'd be
Broken down and crying
Help me
Wrecked? Check
Heart? In debt
All you do is come around
Just came here to collect
Wrecked? Check
Heart? In debt
Don't you know that
I cried tears of gold for you
I sit here poor for you
Collect my pennies and my dimes
That's why you love it when I cry
Platinum love for you
I'd give no less for you
Generosity's my enemy
So I'm broke and your heart's rich
Because of me
Know that this is my fault
Gave a little too much
Knew that this was gonna happen
But I'm not gonna lie
You can make me cry, thousand times
I come running back like
What is going on with my head?
Wrecked? Check
Heart? In debt
All you do is come around
Just came here to collect
Wrecked? Check
Heart? In debt
Don't you know that
I cried tears of gold for you
I sit here poor for you
Collect my pennies and my dimes
That's why you love it when I cry
Platinum love for you
I'd give no less for you
Generosity's my enemy
So I'm broke and your heart's rich
Because of me
And the worst part is I'd do it all over again
The worst part is, I know it's never gonna end
I keep coming right back like a maniac
I keep coming right back like
And the worst part is I'd do it all over again
The worst part is, I know it's never gonna end
I keep coming right back like a maniac
I cried tears of gold for you
I sit here poor for you
Collect my pennies and my dimes
That's why you love it when I cry
Platinum love for you
I'd give no less for you
Generosity's my enemy
So I'm broke and your heart's rich
Because of me
Credit
Produser: K-Kov
Penulis: K-Kov dan Faouzia
Genre: Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Tears of Gold merupakan lagu milik penyanyi asal Maroko-Kanadia, Faouzia, yang dirilis pada 20 November 2019 sebagai single kelima.
Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu yang melambungkan popularitas Faouzia di industri musik.
Faouzia mengaku bahwa ia menulis Tears of Gold karena telah berada dalam begitu banyak situasi sulit karena ia mengalami hubungan yang bertepuk sebelah tangan dengan kekasihnya.
“Biasanya saya tidak menulis dari pengalaman pribadi, tapi dari pengalaman orang lain atau hal-hal yang saya rasa dapat bermakna untuk orang lain,” ujar Faouzia dalam sebuah pernyataan.
“Tapi ada sesuatu dalam diri saya yang mengatakan, ‘Saya akan menulis tentang sesuatu yang saya rasakan dan saya tahu bahwa orang-orang juga dapat merasakannya,’” tuturnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
