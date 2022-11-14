Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia ft. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Minefields - Faouzia ft. John Legend



Now this might be a mistake

That I'm calling you this late

But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough

Started bringing up the past

How the things you love don't last

Even though this isn't fair for both of us



Ooh, maybe I'm just a fool

I still belong with you

Anywhere you, anywhere you are



Ooh, these minefields that I walk through

Ooh, what I risk to be close to you

Ooh, these minefields keeping me from you

Ooh, what I risk to be close to you

Close to you



I didn't notice what I lost

Until all the lights were off

And not knowing what you're up to tortured me

Now this might be a mistake

We're broken in so many ways

But I'll piece us back together slowly, oh



Ooh, maybe I'm just a fool

I still belong with you

Anywhere you, anywhere you are



Ooh, these minefields that I walk through

Ooh, what I risk to be close to you

Ooh, these minefields keeping me from you

Ohh, what I risk to be close to you

Close to you

Close to you



Now this might be a mistake that I'm calling you this late

But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough



Credit



Produser: Johnny Goldstein



Penulis: Jeff Halavacs, Johnny Goldstein, Sam Martin, Jacob Kasher, Faouzia, Charlie Puth, dan Ali Tamposi



Album: CITIZENS



Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Minefields merupakan lagu milik Faouzia yang dirilis pada 5 November 2020 sebagai single dalam album studio debutnya, CITIZENS.



Pada lagu ini, Faouzia menggandeng teman duetnya, yakni pelantun tembang All of Me, John Legend.



“Minefields mencoba menceritakan tentang apa yang manusia rela untuk lakukan agar bersatu kembali dengan orang yang dicintai, siapa pun itu,” ujar Faouzia dalam sebuah artikel Broadway World November 2020.



“Ini menimbulkan pertanyaan, selama kita putus asa, risiko apa yang bersedia kita ambil yang didorong oleh kekuatan cinta? Ini sangat mengharukan selama masa-masa sulit ini,” tutrunya melanjutkan.



Menurut Faouzia, berkolaborasi dengan John Legend merupakan mimpinya lantaran ia sudah mengagumi John Legend sejak masih kecil.



“Saya merasa terhormat bahwa dia (John Legend) mau berkolaborasi dengan saya dalam lagu ini dan saya benar-benar tidak dapat membayangkan lagu itu tanpa dia,” ujarnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***