Lirik Lagu Minefields - Faouzia ft. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Minefields - Faouzia ft. John Legend
Now this might be a mistake
That I'm calling you this late
But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough
Started bringing up the past
How the things you love don't last
Even though this isn't fair for both of us
Ooh, maybe I'm just a fool
I still belong with you
Anywhere you, anywhere you are
Ooh, these minefields that I walk through
Ooh, what I risk to be close to you
Ooh, these minefields keeping me from you
Ooh, what I risk to be close to you
Close to you
I didn't notice what I lost
Until all the lights were off
And not knowing what you're up to tortured me
Now this might be a mistake
We're broken in so many ways
But I'll piece us back together slowly, oh
Ooh, maybe I'm just a fool
I still belong with you
Anywhere you, anywhere you are
Ooh, these minefields that I walk through
Ooh, what I risk to be close to you
Ooh, these minefields keeping me from you
Ohh, what I risk to be close to you
Close to you
Close to you
Now this might be a mistake that I'm calling you this late
But these dreams I have of you ain't real enough
Credit
Produser: Johnny Goldstein
Penulis: Jeff Halavacs, Johnny Goldstein, Sam Martin, Jacob Kasher, Faouzia, Charlie Puth, dan Ali Tamposi
Album: CITIZENS
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Minefields merupakan lagu milik Faouzia yang dirilis pada 5 November 2020 sebagai single dalam album studio debutnya, CITIZENS.
Pada lagu ini, Faouzia menggandeng teman duetnya, yakni pelantun tembang All of Me, John Legend.
“Minefields mencoba menceritakan tentang apa yang manusia rela untuk lakukan agar bersatu kembali dengan orang yang dicintai, siapa pun itu,” ujar Faouzia dalam sebuah artikel Broadway World November 2020.
“Ini menimbulkan pertanyaan, selama kita putus asa, risiko apa yang bersedia kita ambil yang didorong oleh kekuatan cinta? Ini sangat mengharukan selama masa-masa sulit ini,” tutrunya melanjutkan.
Menurut Faouzia, berkolaborasi dengan John Legend merupakan mimpinya lantaran ia sudah mengagumi John Legend sejak masih kecil.
“Saya merasa terhormat bahwa dia (John Legend) mau berkolaborasi dengan saya dalam lagu ini dan saya benar-benar tidak dapat membayangkan lagu itu tanpa dia,” ujarnya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
