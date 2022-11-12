Lirik Lagu No Way - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Way - Fifth Harmony
I know you don't want me anymore
By the look on your face
They say, "When it rains, it pours"
You can tell by my face
Oh, and I know
And you know that we've been here before
I think I know how it should end
We've got an audience callin' us crazy
We ignore
Those with opinions of hate
We're not like the rest of them
Friends with insanity as of lately
Everyone comes with scars
But you can love them away
I told you that I wasn't perfect
You told me the same
I think that's why we belong
Together and unashamed
I told you that I wasn't perfect, no way
Way, way, no way, no way
When I look in your eyes
I see through to my soul
Mmm, I know the core of you is good
You're my tarnished hero
Oh, and I know (And I know)
And you know how our story is told (How it's told)
Only we know what it is
We've got an audience callin' us crazy (Ooh)
We ignore
Those with opinions of hate
We ain't like the rest of them
Friends with insanity as of lately (Ooh)
Everyone comes with scars
But you can love them away
I told you that I wasn't perfect
You told me the same
I think that's why we belong
Together and unashamed
I told you that I wasn't perfect, no way
Way, way, no way, no way
No way
