Lirik Lagu No Way - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Way - Fifth Harmony

I know you don't want me anymore

By the look on your face

They say, "When it rains, it pours"

You can tell by my face

Oh, and I know

And you know that we've been here before

I think I know how it should end

We've got an audience callin' us crazy

We ignore

Those with opinions of hate

We're not like the rest of them

Friends with insanity as of lately

Everyone comes with scars

But you can love them away

I told you that I wasn't perfect

You told me the same

I think that's why we belong

Together and unashamed

I told you that I wasn't perfect, no way

Way, way, no way, no way

When I look in your eyes

I see through to my soul

Mmm, I know the core of you is good

You're my tarnished hero

Oh, and I know (And I know)

And you know how our story is told (How it's told)

Only we know what it is

We've got an audience callin' us crazy (Ooh)

We ignore

Those with opinions of hate

We ain't like the rest of them

Friends with insanity as of lately (Ooh)

Everyone comes with scars

But you can love them away

I told you that I wasn't perfect

You told me the same

I think that's why we belong

Together and unashamed

I told you that I wasn't perfect, no way

Way, way, no way, no way

No way