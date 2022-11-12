Lirik Lagu Always Be There - Jonas Blue feat Louisa Johnson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always Be There – Jonas Blue feat Louisa Johnson
Always be, always be there
Always be, a-always be there
Always be there for when you need
I will be your comfort when you're down
You've been strong, strong for way too long
I can be the one when you have doubts
No, I'm never ever gonna let you go
Never gon' be alone
Even when the world starts to fade
I know you wanna hide it all and carry on
No one knows something wrong
You gotta believe when I say
Trust in me 'cause I'll always be there
I won't leave, no I'll always be there
When you need a shoulder for your weakness
I will always be there (dadada)
I will always be there (dadada)
I will always be there
When you need a shoulder for your weakness
I will always be there
Call my name, it's never too late
I'll drop everything and come to you
Day and night I'll be by your side
Tell me all the things you're going through
No I'm never ever gonna let you go
Never gon' be alone
Even when the world starts to fade
I know you wanna hide it all and carry on
No one knows something wrong
You gotta believe when I say
Trust in me 'cause I'll always be there
I won't leave, no I'll always be there
When you need a shoulder for your weakness
I will always be there (dadada)
I will always be there (dadada)
I will always be there
When you need a shoulder for your weakness
I will always be there
I will always be
I will always be there
Said I will always be
Always be there
Said I will always be
I will always be there
Always be there
Always be
Be there
I will always be there
Artikel Pilihan