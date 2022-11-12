Lirik Lagu Always Be There - Jonas Blue feat Louisa Johnson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always Be There – Jonas Blue feat Louisa Johnson

Always be, always be there

Always be, a-always be there

Always be there for when you need

I will be your comfort when you're down

You've been strong, strong for way too long

I can be the one when you have doubts

No, I'm never ever gonna let you go

Never gon' be alone

Even when the world starts to fade

I know you wanna hide it all and carry on

No one knows something wrong

You gotta believe when I say

Trust in me 'cause I'll always be there

I won't leave, no I'll always be there

When you need a shoulder for your weakness

I will always be there (dadada)

I will always be there (dadada)

I will always be there

When you need a shoulder for your weakness

I will always be there

Call my name, it's never too late

I'll drop everything and come to you

Day and night I'll be by your side

Tell me all the things you're going through

No I'm never ever gonna let you go

Never gon' be alone

Even when the world starts to fade

I know you wanna hide it all and carry on

No one knows something wrong

You gotta believe when I say



Trust in me 'cause I'll always be there

I won't leave, no I'll always be there

When you need a shoulder for your weakness

I will always be there (dadada)

I will always be there (dadada)

I will always be there

When you need a shoulder for your weakness

I will always be there

I will always be

I will always be there

Said I will always be

Always be there

Said I will always be

I will always be there

Always be there

Always be

Be there

I will always be there