Lirik Lagu Colors - Lauren Jauregui dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Colors - Lauren Jauregui

Can't be without you

Don't wanna be with you

And although I have tried to

My heart has a way of rejecting what's good for it

I'm sorry

I know it's tiring

Said all the convincing

I can be someone I feel I'm not

Who taught me that?

I wasn't good enough?

Why did I let you believe it?

What haven't I caught your bluff?

When everyone's gone, you can fall apart

You will see it's always been

You and I (you and I, you and I)

Oh, you and I (you and I, you and I)

Stay (stay)

Like the colors on the walls

Paint

But you can't erase them all

I'm starting to see it now

It's so clear to me now (found out)

I'm actually not addicted to the drugs

I'm addicted to feeling fucking numb

This world I'm living in there's just too much to be done

To dismantle the mental that has us moving like

We weren't made with love

Creator's watching, I know that much

Sat me down and told me to

"Stop watching, start doing

If you don't listen to the messages

I promise they'll just keep coming"

Ignoring Spirit really never helped me amount to nothing so

Grow

Credit

Album: PRELUDE

Artis: Lauren Jauregui

Dirilis: 2021

Penulis lagu: Lauren Jauregui

Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

