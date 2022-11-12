Lirik Lagu Going to California - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Going to California - Led Zeppelin
Spend my days with a woman unkind
Smoked my stuff and drank all my wine
Made up my mind, make a new start
Goin' to California with an achin' in my heart
Someone told me there's a girl out there
With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair
Took my chances on a big jet-plane
Never let 'em tell ya that they're aw-ooh-all the same
Hoh, the sea was red and the sky was grey
I wonder how tomorrow could ever follow today-hee
Mountains and the canyons start to tremble and shake
The children of the sun begin to awake
Now
Watch out
It seems that the wrath of the gods got a punch on the nose
And it's startin' to flow, I think I might be sinkin'
Throw me a line, if I reach it in time
Meet you up there where the path runs straight and high
Find a queen without a king
They say she plays guitar and cries and sings, la-la-la-la
Ride a white mare in the footsteps of dawn
Tryin' to find a woman who's never, never, never been born
Standin' on a hill in the mountain of dreams
Tellin' myself it's not as hard, hard, hard as it seems
Credit
Album: Led Zeppelin IV
Dirilis: 1971
Artis: Led Zeppelin
Penulis lagu: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Rock, Folk
Fakta di Balik Lagu Going to California - Led Zeppelin
Going to California merupakan lagu bergaya folk yang dibawakan oleh band rock asal Inggris, Led Zeppelin.
