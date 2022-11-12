Lirik Lagu Last Call - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Last Call – Jamie Miller

Don't act like I'm not on your mind, you're on mine

I hope you're out somewhere right now and it's about that time

Someone's raising toast to someone they say they can't live without

Then I hope the bar kicks everybody out

'Cause when it's last call

I wanna be your first call

I wanna be your ride home

You're gonna be my downfall

I wanna be your Friday night at closing time

When loneliness and all the lights

Turn on, on, on

That's all I want

I hope that couple by the jukebox makes you smile

Has you thinking 'bout what it'd be like if I was with you now

I'd tell you all of this but I don't wanna move too fast

And scare you off by telling you that

When it's last call

I wanna be your first call

I wanna be your ride home

You're gonna be my downfall

I wanna be your Friday night at closing time

When loneliness and all the lights

Turn on, on, on

That's all I want

That's all I want

That's all I want, yeah

When it's last call

I wanna be your first call

I wanna be your ride home

You're gonna be my downfall

I wanna be your Friday night at closing time

When loneliness and all the lights

Turn on, on, on

That's all I want

When it's last call

I wanna be your first call

I wanna be your ride home

You're gonna be my downfall

I wanna be your Friday night at closing time

When loneliness and all the lights

Turn on, on, on

That's all I want

That's all I want

That's all I want

That's all I want

