Lirik Lagu Last Call - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't act like I'm not on your mind, you're on mine
I hope you're out somewhere right now and it's about that time
Someone's raising toast to someone they say they can't live without
Then I hope the bar kicks everybody out
'Cause when it's last call
I wanna be your first call
I wanna be your ride home
You're gonna be my downfall
I wanna be your Friday night at closing time
When loneliness and all the lights
Turn on, on, on
That's all I want
I hope that couple by the jukebox makes you smile
Has you thinking 'bout what it'd be like if I was with you now
I'd tell you all of this but I don't wanna move too fast
And scare you off by telling you that
When it's last call
I wanna be your first call
I wanna be your ride home
You're gonna be my downfall
I wanna be your Friday night at closing time
When loneliness and all the lights
Turn on, on, on
That's all I want
That's all I want
That's all I want, yeah
When it's last call
I wanna be your first call
I wanna be your ride home
You're gonna be my downfall
I wanna be your Friday night at closing time
When loneliness and all the lights
Turn on, on, on
That's all I want
When it's last call
I wanna be your first call
I wanna be your ride home
You're gonna be my downfall
I wanna be your Friday night at closing time
When loneliness and all the lights
Turn on, on, on
That's all I want
That's all I want
That's all I want
That's all I want
Credit
Judul: Last Call
Artikel Pilihan