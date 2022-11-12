Lirik Lagu Never on the Day You Leave Me - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never on the Day You Leave Me – John Mayer

No it's never on the day you leave

That you wonder what you still believe in

And you can't remember why you said goodbye

You'll hear an old familiar sound and hope it's her when you turn around

But never, never on the day you leave

Love grows in the time it's been

Since you last heard her sing

She'll cut her hair and move somewhere

She don't owe you anything

No it's never on the day you leave

You can tell how it's gonna be

To watch a girl become a ghost before your eyes

You wish you'd given her one more kiss

To put away for a night like this

But never, never on the day you leave

Love grows in the time it's been

Since you last held her hand

She'll fight for you like hell

Then force herself to like some other man

No it's never on the day you leave

That you remember Christmas Eve

And all the things you miss about her crazy family

You'll know how lonely it is to see a little drug store Christmas tree

But never, never on the day you leave

No never, never on the day you leave

So maybe it'd be better off to write her

And leave a little note right there beside her

That says maybe we're not perfect

But I'll be damned if I ever leave

Damned if I ever leave

Damned if I ever leave

Credit

Judul: Never on the Day You Leave Me