Lirik Lagu Never on the Day You Leave Me - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never on the Day You Leave Me – John Mayer
No it's never on the day you leave
That you wonder what you still believe in
And you can't remember why you said goodbye
You'll hear an old familiar sound and hope it's her when you turn around
But never, never on the day you leave
Love grows in the time it's been
Since you last heard her sing
She'll cut her hair and move somewhere
She don't owe you anything
No it's never on the day you leave
You can tell how it's gonna be
To watch a girl become a ghost before your eyes
You wish you'd given her one more kiss
To put away for a night like this
But never, never on the day you leave
Love grows in the time it's been
Since you last held her hand
She'll fight for you like hell
Then force herself to like some other man
No it's never on the day you leave
That you remember Christmas Eve
And all the things you miss about her crazy family
You'll know how lonely it is to see a little drug store Christmas tree
But never, never on the day you leave
No never, never on the day you leave
So maybe it'd be better off to write her
And leave a little note right there beside her
That says maybe we're not perfect
But I'll be damned if I ever leave
Damned if I ever leave
Damned if I ever leave
Credit
Artikel Pilihan