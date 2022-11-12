Lirik Lagu Fast Car - Jonas Blue feat Dakota dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fast Car – Jonas Blue feat Dakota
Oh, woah, oh
Oh, oh
You got a fast car
I want a ticket to anywhere
Maybe we will make a deal
Maybe together we can get somewhere
Any place is better
Starting from zero, got nothing to lose
Maybe we'll make something
Me, myself, I got nothing to prove
You got a fast car
And I got a plan to get us out of here
I've been working at a convenience store
Managed to save just a little bit of money
We won't have to drive too far
Just across the border and into the city
You and I can both get jobs
And finally see what it means to be living
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so we can fly away?
We gotta make a decision
We leave tonight or live and die this way
So I remember we were driving, driving in your car
The speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder
And I, I had a feeling that I belonged
And I, I had a feeling that I could be someone
Had a feeling that I could be someone
You see, my old man's got a problem
He lives with the bottle, that's the way it is
He says his body's too old for working
I say, his body's too young to look like his
My mama went off and left him
She wanted more from life than he could give
I said, somebody's got to take care of him
So I quit school and that's what I did
You got a fast car
And we go cruising to entertain ourselves
You still ain't got a job
And I work in a market as a checkout girl
I know things will get better
You'll find work and I'll get promoted
We'll move out of the shelter
Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so we can fly away?
We gotta make a decision
We leave tonight or live and die this way
So I remember we were driving, driving in your car
The speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder
And I, I had a feeling that I belonged
And I, I had a feeling that I could be someone
Had a feeling that I could be someone
