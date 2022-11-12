Lirik Lagu Fast Car - Jonas Blue feat Dakota dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fast Car – Jonas Blue feat Dakota

Oh, woah, oh

Oh, oh

You got a fast car

I want a ticket to anywhere

Maybe we will make a deal

Maybe together we can get somewhere

Any place is better

Starting from zero, got nothing to lose

Maybe we'll make something

Me, myself, I got nothing to prove

You got a fast car

And I got a plan to get us out of here

I've been working at a convenience store

Managed to save just a little bit of money

We won't have to drive too far

Just across the border and into the city

You and I can both get jobs

And finally see what it means to be living

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so we can fly away?

We gotta make a decision

We leave tonight or live and die this way

So I remember we were driving, driving in your car

The speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder

And I, I had a feeling that I belonged

And I, I had a feeling that I could be someone

Had a feeling that I could be someone

You see, my old man's got a problem

He lives with the bottle, that's the way it is

He says his body's too old for working

I say, his body's too young to look like his

My mama went off and left him

She wanted more from life than he could give

I said, somebody's got to take care of him

So I quit school and that's what I did

You got a fast car

And we go cruising to entertain ourselves

You still ain't got a job

And I work in a market as a checkout girl

I know things will get better

You'll find work and I'll get promoted

We'll move out of the shelter

Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so we can fly away?

We gotta make a decision

We leave tonight or live and die this way

So I remember we were driving, driving in your car

The speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder

And I, I had a feeling that I belonged

And I, I had a feeling that I could be someone

Had a feeling that I could be someone

