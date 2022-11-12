Lirik Lagu You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Love You - James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Love You – James Arthur
Long gone and fallen down but I'm loving how it tastes
I look around for desire, love run away
Hold back, we're falling down, and I show you how it breaks
If I can give it, I'll take it, all of the way
And I've got a lot left to learn, babe
You're nobody 'til somebody loves you
It's hard times when nobody wants you
Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming
Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey
You're nobody 'til somebody loves you
It's a cold heart, when nobody holds you
Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming
Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey
A cold star coming down
I was way off of the pace
I waited long for the day, now the day comes for me
When I look back we're falling out, you live with a break
You'd always give it, I take it, all the way
We've still got so much to learn, babe
You're nobody 'til somebody loves you
It's hard times when nobody wants you
Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming
Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey
