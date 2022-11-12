Lirik Lagu You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Love You - James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Love You – James Arthur

Long gone and fallen down but I'm loving how it tastes

I look around for desire, love run away

Hold back, we're falling down, and I show you how it breaks

If I can give it, I'll take it, all of the way

And I've got a lot left to learn, babe

You're nobody 'til somebody loves you

It's hard times when nobody wants you

Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming

Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey

You're nobody 'til somebody loves you

It's a cold heart, when nobody holds you

Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming

Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey

A cold star coming down

I was way off of the pace

I waited long for the day, now the day comes for me

When I look back we're falling out, you live with a break

You'd always give it, I take it, all the way

We've still got so much to learn, babe

You're nobody 'til somebody loves you

It's hard times when nobody wants you

Fill up my cup, don't ever stop coming

Get up on top, I'll make it pop, honey