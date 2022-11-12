Lirik Lagu Antifragile – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Antifragile – Le Sserafim
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile
Antifragile, antifragile
Gasibatgil wiro ridin'
You made me boost up (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
Geojiseuro gadeuk chan party
Garyeopjido ana
Nae dwie maldeuri mana
Nado cheom deunneun nae rival
Modu gidohae nae fallin'
Geu son wiro I'ma jump in (Yes, gimme that)
Georeobwa wieom like a lion
Nunbichen geodaehan desire (Na-na-na)
Deo bueo, gasoline on fire
Bulgil soge dasi nara risin' (Na-na-na)
Itji ma naega dugo on toe shoes
Museun mari deo pillyohae
Musi ma naega georeoon career
I go to ride 'til I die, die
Deo nopi gajulge
Naega baratdeon segye jel wie (Ah-ah)
Tteoreojyeodo dwae
I'm antifragile, antifragile (Ah-ah)
Nan jigeum on my way
Gatdabeoryeo jwo neoui fairytale (Ah-ah)
Now, you know my name
I'm antifragile, antifragile
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile
Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile
Antifragile, antifragile
Lovey, lovey, lovey, dovey, dovey, dovey
Meotdaero jeonghane naran aee daehae
I don't know what to say
I can't feel it
Tteugeoun gwansimeun hwanyeong
Gwiyeoun jiltuneun go ahead
Jul dallin inhyeongeun no thanks
Nae mirael sseul naui norae (Yeah, gimme that)
Georeobwa wieom like a lion
Nunbichen geodaehan desire (Na-na-na)
Deo bueo gasoline on fire
Bulgil soge dasi nara risin' (Na-na-na)
Itji ma naega dugo on toe shoes
Museun mari deo pillyohae
Musi ma naega georeoon career
I go to ride 'til I die, die
Deo nopi gajulge
Naega baratdeon segye jel wie (Ah-ah)
Tteoreojyeodo dwae
I'm antifragile, antifragile (Ah-ah)
Nan jigeum on my way
Gatdabeoryeo jwo neoui fairytale (Ah-ah)
Now, you know my name
I'm antifragile, antifragile
