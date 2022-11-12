Lirik Lagu Antifragile – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Antifragile – Le Sserafim

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile

Antifragile, antifragile

Gasibatgil wiro ridin'

You made me boost up (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

Geojiseuro gadeuk chan party

Garyeopjido ana

Nae dwie maldeuri mana

Nado cheom deunneun nae rival

Modu gidohae nae fallin'

Geu son wiro I'ma jump in (Yes, gimme that)

Georeobwa wieom like a lion

Nunbichen geodaehan desire (Na-na-na)

Deo bueo, gasoline on fire

Bulgil soge dasi nara risin' (Na-na-na)

Itji ma naega dugo on toe shoes

Museun mari deo pillyohae

Musi ma naega georeoon career

I go to ride 'til I die, die

Deo nopi gajulge

Naega baratdeon segye jel wie (Ah-ah)

Tteoreojyeodo dwae

I'm antifragile, antifragile (Ah-ah)

Nan jigeum on my way

Gatdabeoryeo jwo neoui fairytale (Ah-ah)

Now, you know my name

I'm antifragile, antifragile

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile

Anti-ti-ti-ti-fragile, fragile

Antifragile, antifragile

Lovey, lovey, lovey, dovey, dovey, dovey

Meotdaero jeonghane naran aee daehae

I don't know what to say

I can't feel it

Tteugeoun gwansimeun hwanyeong

Gwiyeoun jiltuneun go ahead

Jul dallin inhyeongeun no thanks

Nae mirael sseul naui norae (Yeah, gimme that)

Georeobwa wieom like a lion

Nunbichen geodaehan desire (Na-na-na)

Deo bueo gasoline on fire

Bulgil soge dasi nara risin' (Na-na-na)

Itji ma naega dugo on toe shoes

Museun mari deo pillyohae

Musi ma naega georeoon career

I go to ride 'til I die, die

Deo nopi gajulge

Naega baratdeon segye jel wie (Ah-ah)

Tteoreojyeodo dwae

I'm antifragile, antifragile (Ah-ah)

Nan jigeum on my way

Gatdabeoryeo jwo neoui fairytale (Ah-ah)

Now, you know my name

I'm antifragile, antifragile