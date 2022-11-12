Lirik Lagu Lonely - Yellow Claw dan Weird Genius ft Novia Bachmid, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Lonely - Yellow Claw dan Weird Genius ft Novia Bachmid
I wanna tip out the fire escape
Get out the city, I can runaway
And tell nobody I just isolate
I'm going to a special hiding place
I'm packing light a one way ticket thing
Tell everybody to get out my way
I've waited so long to feel so lonely
Clouded my mind I need some space
Headed so far where no one knows me
I've waited so long to feel so lonely
Pray they don't find me, leave no trace
Gotta disappear keep it low key
Sometimes I just need to getaway
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
You so alone
