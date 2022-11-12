Lirik Lagu Lonely - Yellow Claw dan Weird Genius ft Novia Bachmid, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Lonely - Yellow Claw dan Weird Genius ft Novia Bachmid

I wanna tip out the fire escape

Get out the city, I can runaway

And tell nobody I just isolate

I'm going to a special hiding place

I'm packing light a one way ticket thing

Tell everybody to get out my way

I've waited so long to feel so lonely

Clouded my mind I need some space

Headed so far where no one knows me

I've waited so long to feel so lonely

Pray they don't find me, leave no trace

Gotta disappear keep it low key

Sometimes I just need to getaway

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone

You so alone