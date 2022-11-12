Lirik Lagu Ring-Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 12 November 2022, 01:21 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani.
Simak lirik lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani. /YouTube/Cardi B

Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, ooh
Ring, ring, ring, ring
You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh
You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring
I can't keep this on the low
I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring
Should I call first? I can't decide
I want to, but a bitch got pride
The switchin' up shit is what I can't fuck with
I'm feelin' you but you hard to get in touch with
And you ain't hit me up in a while
Actin' like you don't know what number to dial
You quit, then that's it, I'ma throw in the towel
'Cause a nigga only goin' through what you allow
You don't want this gun smoke
Learn to text with your nose if your thumb broke
I don't care if we get into it and I stall on your ass
But I still wake up to missed calls from your ass, nigga
You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh
You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring
I can't keep this on the low
I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring
Nah, nigga now you gon' have to call me (call me)
'Cause I'm lookin' at these messages, they on me (yeah)
Actin' like they ain't niggas that want me
Let another nigga in your spot, and you gon' be hot nigga, coffee
You gon' be sick to your, stomach
Hit me when you free, 1-800
It's emergency, call me 911
'Cause right now I'm out here tryna find someone
The ring on my phone, ring on my finger (brrr)
You actin' like you ain't tryna do either (yeah)
Was a good girl (ayy), watched me turn diva (uh)
Here goes my heart, I put it on speaker (oh)
You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh
You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring
I can't keep this on the low
I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring
You used to be on my line
On my tip all the time, yeah
Love it when you make me feel
Like you don't mind when I ain't got time for you
And no it don't go to my head, I'm only arrogant in bed
I just love to know you wanna spend time with me instead
Now you all caught up, yeah
You all caught up and you done left me alone, yeah
You was all fed up
Ready for the next step, wanna be on your own
Said I just miss you, I just miss us, baby
All I know is
You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh
You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring (you don't make it ring, baby)
I can't keep this on the low (yeah, yeah, oh)
I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring

Credit

Dirilis: 2018
Album: Invasion of Privacy
Artis: Cardi B, Kehlani
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Penulis lagu: Amnija Charles, Belcalis Almanzar, Kehlani Parrish, Khari Cain, Kleonard Raphael, Mike Riley

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Ring merupakan lagu Cardi B yang dia bawakan bersama Kehlani untuk album studio debutnya, Invasion of Privacy. Lagu ini menjadi single keenam dari album tersebut. Setelah perilisannya, lagu ini berhasil debut di posisi 28 di chart Billboard Hot 100.

Melalui alunan musik R&B yang halus ini, Cardi B dan vokalis tamu Kehlani mengeluh mengenai kekasih mereka tidak menelepon mereka lagi. Lagu ini menunjukkan protagonis dalam situasi yang rentan. Cardi mengungkapkan rasa sakitnya saat dia tengah menunggu telepon dari kekasihnya.

Di Amerika Serikat, Ring berhasil debut di nomor 28 di Billboard Hot 100 seminggu setelah dirilis. Lagu ini memberi Kehlani lagu pertamanya yang masuk dalam jajaran top 40 di tangga lagu saat itu. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***

