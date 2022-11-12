Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ooh, ooh

Ring, ring, ring, ring

You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh

You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring

I can't keep this on the low

I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring

Should I call first? I can't decide

I want to, but a bitch got pride

The switchin' up shit is what I can't fuck with

I'm feelin' you but you hard to get in touch with

And you ain't hit me up in a while

Actin' like you don't know what number to dial

You quit, then that's it, I'ma throw in the towel

'Cause a nigga only goin' through what you allow

You don't want this gun smoke

Learn to text with your nose if your thumb broke

I don't care if we get into it and I stall on your ass

But I still wake up to missed calls from your ass, nigga

You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh

You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring

I can't keep this on the low

I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring

Nah, nigga now you gon' have to call me (call me)

'Cause I'm lookin' at these messages, they on me (yeah)

Actin' like they ain't niggas that want me

Let another nigga in your spot, and you gon' be hot nigga, coffee

You gon' be sick to your, stomach

Hit me when you free, 1-800

It's emergency, call me 911

'Cause right now I'm out here tryna find someone

The ring on my phone, ring on my finger (brrr)

You actin' like you ain't tryna do either (yeah)

Was a good girl (ayy), watched me turn diva (uh)

Here goes my heart, I put it on speaker (oh)

You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh

You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring

I can't keep this on the low

I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring

You used to be on my line

On my tip all the time, yeah

Love it when you make me feel

Like you don't mind when I ain't got time for you

And no it don't go to my head, I'm only arrogant in bed

I just love to know you wanna spend time with me instead

Now you all caught up, yeah

You all caught up and you done left me alone, yeah

You was all fed up

Ready for the next step, wanna be on your own

Said I just miss you, I just miss us, baby

All I know is

You don't hit my line no more, oh, oh

You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring (you don't make it ring, baby)

I can't keep this on the low (yeah, yeah, oh)

I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring

Credit

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Artis: Cardi B, Kehlani

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Penulis lagu: Amnija Charles, Belcalis Almanzar, Kehlani Parrish, Khari Cain, Kleonard Raphael, Mike Riley

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Ring merupakan lagu Cardi B yang dia bawakan bersama Kehlani untuk album studio debutnya, Invasion of Privacy. Lagu ini menjadi single keenam dari album tersebut. Setelah perilisannya, lagu ini berhasil debut di posisi 28 di chart Billboard Hot 100.

Melalui alunan musik R&B yang halus ini, Cardi B dan vokalis tamu Kehlani mengeluh mengenai kekasih mereka tidak menelepon mereka lagi. Lagu ini menunjukkan protagonis dalam situasi yang rentan. Cardi mengungkapkan rasa sakitnya saat dia tengah menunggu telepon dari kekasihnya.

Di Amerika Serikat, Ring berhasil debut di nomor 28 di Billboard Hot 100 seminggu setelah dirilis. Lagu ini memberi Kehlani lagu pertamanya yang masuk dalam jajaran top 40 di tangga lagu saat itu. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***