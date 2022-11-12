Lirik Lagu Ain't Nothin To It - Cody Johnson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ain't Nothin To It - Cody Johnson

Same old scenario

One guy's young and one guy's old

One's in love and sittin' on dough

And one's already walked that road

One's on year number 33

And one just bought that diamond ring

One says "Dad, so how'd you do it?"

The other just laughs and says "There ain't nothin' to it"

Just try to quit smokin' and reel back the drinkin'

Don't always tell her everything you're thinkin'

And dance her when she needs dancin'

You get up and go to work, get up and go to church

Crawl up in that bed right next to her and listen

Instead of having all the answers

Then he slapped him on the back and said

"Son, you can breathe, there ain't nothin' to it"

There'll be trouble along the way

Words will fly and dishes break

The baby comes in and money goes out

You will learn to ride the ups and downs

You'll wanna quit a million times

But if you hang on, the years unwind

And when you get to see your blushing bride

Turn beautiful at 35, or 45, or 55

You'll be glad you quit smokin' and reeled back the drinkin'

Didn't always tell her everything you were thinkin'

And danced her when she needed dancin'

You got up and went to work, got up and went to church

Crawled up in that bed right next to her and listened

Instead of having all the answers

It's only love and all of us go through it

And if I had to do it again you know I'd do it

There ain't nothin' to it

No, there ain't nothin' to it

Credit

Album: Ain't Nothin' to It

Dirilis: 2019

Artis: Cody Johnson

Penulis lagu: David Lee, Leslie Satcher

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Ain't Nothin to It merupakan lagu yang dipersembahkan David Lee dan Leslie Satcher untuk dibawakan oleh Cody Johnson.

Lagu ini menyoroti soal pria baik dengan moral yang baik pula. Menurut Johnson, lagu ini menuturkan kisah ayah dan dua anak perempuannya.

Sang ayah berharap tipe pria baik yang disukai oleh anak-anak perempuannya saat kelak mereka sudah mulai berkencan.

Di sisi lain, dia merasa pesan moral yang terkandung dalam lirik lagu ini sangat menarik, dan jarang ditemui pada musik kontemporer lainnya. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***