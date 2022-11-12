Lirik Lagu Thunder – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thunder – Lana Del Rey

You roll like thunder when you come crashing in

Town ain't been the same since you left with all your friends

You roll like thunder when you come crashing in

Regattas in the wind, that's why you're visiting

You act like fucking Mr. Brightside when you're with all your friends

But I know what you're like when the party ends

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

You roll like thunder, pouring all your drinks

The party's lit and you, my friend, half-cut when it begins

You roll like thunder, you're tryna catch that wind

That lightning in the bottle, that moonbeam in your hand

And you try to see the bright side when each new day begins

But you're not satisfied at the rainbows end

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

I don't wanna wait

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

'Cause if you're on fire, you're on fire

Just keep burning, 'til rain

Baby, keep me ablaze

Honey, if you're on fire, you're on fire

Just keep burning, keep me alive

Spare your blade

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

If hello just means goodbye then, honey, better walk away

Just do it

Just do it, don't wait

If hello just means goodbye then, baby, better walk away