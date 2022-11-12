Lirik Lagu Thunder – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thunder – Lana Del Rey
You roll like thunder when you come crashing in
Town ain't been the same since you left with all your friends
You roll like thunder when you come crashing in
Regattas in the wind, that's why you're visiting
You act like fucking Mr. Brightside when you're with all your friends
But I know what you're like when the party ends
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
You roll like thunder, pouring all your drinks
The party's lit and you, my friend, half-cut when it begins
You roll like thunder, you're tryna catch that wind
That lightning in the bottle, that moonbeam in your hand
And you try to see the bright side when each new day begins
But you're not satisfied at the rainbows end
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
I don't wanna wait
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
'Cause if you're on fire, you're on fire
Just keep burning, 'til rain
Baby, keep me ablaze
Honey, if you're on fire, you're on fire
Just keep burning, keep me alive
Spare your blade
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
If hello just means goodbye then, honey, better walk away
Just do it
Just do it, don't wait
If hello just means goodbye then, baby, better walk away
