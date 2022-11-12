Lirik Lagu Old Love - Yuji dan Putri Dahlia, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Old Love - Yuji dan Putri Dahlia

When you were here, the stars disappear

Nothing can outshine the dress that you wear

We should be dancing 'cause girl you look stunning

Let's spend the night together 'till reach the morning

Up and above, never enough

I wanna hold your hand and show what is love

When you are smiling and when you are laughing

We should keep dancing to treasure the feelings

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

Come on and hold me, I want you right here

Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear

I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here

When I'm with you, feels like déjà vu

I realize that dreams really come through

We keep on talking for the moment we live in

Let's just keep drinking 'till the moon disappear

You are the one, the one that I want

The one that will stay by my side till I'm gone

The love of my life and I'll sacrifice

Just for the moment we last long forever

Like it's the old love (it's the old love)

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love

Come on and hold me, I want you right here

Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear

I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here

Like it's the old love

It's the old love

This is the way that we both wanna feel

Under the moonlight we made our first kiss

'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel

Like it's the old love

Credit