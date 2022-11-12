Lirik Lagu Old Love - Yuji dan Putri Dahlia, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Old Love - Yuji dan Putri Dahlia
When you were here, the stars disappear
Nothing can outshine the dress that you wear
We should be dancing 'cause girl you look stunning
Let's spend the night together 'till reach the morning
Up and above, never enough
I wanna hold your hand and show what is love
When you are smiling and when you are laughing
We should keep dancing to treasure the feelings
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
Come on and hold me, I want you right here
Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear
I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here
When I'm with you, feels like déjà vu
I realize that dreams really come through
We keep on talking for the moment we live in
Let's just keep drinking 'till the moon disappear
You are the one, the one that I want
The one that will stay by my side till I'm gone
The love of my life and I'll sacrifice
Just for the moment we last long forever
Like it's the old love (it's the old love)
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love
Come on and hold me, I want you right here
Stay close to me so you don't feel the fear
I'll never let go 'cause I'm just right here
Like it's the old love
It's the old love
This is the way that we both wanna feel
Under the moonlight we made our first kiss
'Cause this is the moment that you made me feel
Like it's the old love
Credit
