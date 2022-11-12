Lirik Lagu I Can Make You Feel Good - Kavana dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Can Make You Feel Good - Kavana

I can make you feel good

Oh so good

Are you the kind who puts your heart on the line ?

Or one who stays out of reach

Unlike other guys I won't waist your time

Just want to practice what I preach

Girl love can be such a challenge

A game where there can be two winners

Unlike any sport

It depends on the prize

And knowing where the real thing lies

To make a long story short

Oh baby

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Let me lay this good love on ya

Yeah

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Just say I really want ya

Oh so good

There's guy's that offer you dimands and pearls

Those are the wants but not the needs

Other guys say that they can give you the world

Well the world of love is what you'll get from me

Girl those matirial things

Meant more to me before the day I found ya

And now I truly believe

All the money in the world

Can't comfort you the way

I wrap my arms around ya

I'll always be there

Oh baby

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Let me lay this good love on ya

Yeah

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Just say I really want ya

Let me make you feel real good

Let me make you feel good

Oh so good

Let me lay it on you baby

Oh so good

Let me lay it on you baby

Oh so good

Oh baby

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Let me lay this good love on ya

Yeah

I can make you feel good

I can make you feel good

Just say I really want ya

Let me make you feel real good

Let me make you feel good

Oh so good

I can make you feel good

Credit

Artis: Kavana

Album: Kavana

Penulis lagu: William Shelby, Howard Hewett, dan Renwick Jackson

Rilis: 1996

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

I Can Make You Feel Good