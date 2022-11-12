Lirik Lagu I Can Make You Feel Good - Kavana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Simak lirik lagu I Can Make You Feel Good yang dipopulerkan Kavana.
Simak lirik lagu I Can Make You Feel Good yang dipopulerkan Kavana.

I Can Make You Feel Good - Kavana

I can make you feel good
Oh so good
Are you the kind who puts your heart on the line ?
Or one who stays out of reach
Unlike other guys I won't waist your time
Just want to practice what I preach
Girl love can be such a challenge
A game where there can be two winners
Unlike any sport
It depends on the prize
And knowing where the real thing lies
To make a long story short

Oh baby
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Let me lay this good love on ya
Yeah
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Just say I really want ya
Oh so good

There's guy's that offer you dimands and pearls
Those are the wants but not the needs
Other guys say that they can give you the world
Well the world of love is what you'll get from me
Girl those matirial things
Meant more to me before the day I found ya
And now I truly believe
All the money in the world
Can't comfort you the way
I wrap my arms around ya
I'll always be there

Oh baby
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Let me lay this good love on ya
Yeah
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Just say I really want ya
Let me make you feel real good
Let me make you feel good
Oh so good
Let me lay it on you baby
Oh so good
Let me lay it on you baby
Oh so good

Oh baby
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Let me lay this good love on ya
Yeah
I can make you feel good
I can make you feel good
Just say I really want ya
Let me make you feel real good
Let me make you feel good
Oh so good
I can make you feel good

Credit

Artis: Kavana
Album: Kavana
Penulis lagu: William Shelby, Howard Hewett, dan Renwick Jackson
Rilis: 1996
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

