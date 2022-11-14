Lirik Lagu July Morning – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

July Morning – Uriah Heep

There I was on a July morning

Looking for love

With the strength of a new day dawning

And the beautiful sun

At the sound of the first bird singing

I was leaving for home

With the storm and the night behind me



And a road of my own

With the day came the resolution

I'll be looking for you



La la la la, la la la la, la la la



I was looking for love in the strangest places

There wasn't a stone that I left unturned

I must have tried more than a thousand faces

But not one was aware of the fire that burned



In my heart, in my mind, in my soul

La la la la, la la la la, la la la



In my heart, in my mind, in my soul

La la la la, la la la la, la la la

La la la la, la la la la, la la la

La, la, la, la



There I was on a July morning

I was looking for love

With the strength of a new day dawning

And the beautiful sun

At the sound of the first bird singing

I was leaving for home

With the storm and the night behind me, yeah



And a road of my own

With the day came the resolution

I'll be looking for you



La la la la, la la la la, la la la



Credit

Artis: Uriah Heep

Album: Special DJ Copy

Dirilis: 1972

Genre: Progressive rock, hard rock

Songwriters: David Byron, Ken Hensley

Produser: Gerry Bron

Fakta di Balik Lagu July Morning

July Morning merupakan lagu oleh band rock Inggris Uriah Heep dari album mereka yang bertajuk Look at Yourself.

Lagu tersebut ditulis pada Juli 1970 oleh Ken Hensley dan David Byron. July Morning ditulis dengan kunci C minor. Lagu memiliki empat verse dan empat chorus yang menampilkan solo gitar.

July Morning pertama kali dirilis di album Look at Yourself dan sebagai single di Jepang dan Venezuela. Sedangkan, versi live dari Uriah Heep Live dirilis sebagai single di Amerika Serikat (AS).

Pada tahun 2009, Uriah Heep merilis versi baru dari lagu tersebut untuk album bertajuk Celebration.

Kontributor All Music, Dave Thompson menyebutkan lagu tersebut sebagai lagu terbaik yang diproduksi oleh Uriah Heep dengan aransemen dan penampilan yang luar biasa.

Kemudian pada tahun 1995, Radio mafia menambahkan July Morning ke daftar Top 500 Lagu mereka.