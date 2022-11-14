Lirik Lagu July Morning – Uriah Heep dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 November 2022, 04:05 WIB
Uriah Heep
Uriah Heep /Instagram @uriahheepofficial

July MorningUriah Heep

There I was on a July morning
Looking for love
With the strength of a new day dawning
And the beautiful sun
At the sound of the first bird singing
I was leaving for home
With the storm and the night behind me

And a road of my own
With the day came the resolution
I'll be looking for you

La la la la, la la la la, la la la

I was looking for love in the strangest places
There wasn't a stone that I left unturned
I must have tried more than a thousand faces
But not one was aware of the fire that burned

In my heart, in my mind, in my soul
La la la la, la la la la, la la la

In my heart, in my mind, in my soul
La la la la, la la la la, la la la
La la la la, la la la la, la la la
La, la, la, la

There I was on a July morning
I was looking for love
With the strength of a new day dawning
And the beautiful sun
At the sound of the first bird singing
I was leaving for home
With the storm and the night behind me, yeah

And a road of my own
With the day came the resolution
I'll be looking for you

La la la la, la la la la, la la la

Credit
Artis: Uriah Heep
Album: Special DJ Copy
Dirilis: 1972
Genre: Progressive rock, hard rock
Songwriters: David Byron, Ken Hensley
Produser: Gerry Bron

Fakta di Balik Lagu July Morning

July Morning merupakan lagu oleh band rock Inggris Uriah Heep dari album mereka yang bertajuk Look at Yourself.

Lagu tersebut ditulis pada Juli 1970 oleh Ken Hensley dan David Byron. July Morning ditulis dengan kunci C minor. Lagu memiliki empat verse dan empat chorus yang menampilkan solo gitar.

July Morning pertama kali dirilis di album Look at Yourself dan sebagai single di Jepang dan Venezuela. Sedangkan, versi live dari Uriah Heep Live dirilis sebagai single di Amerika Serikat (AS).

Pada tahun 2009, Uriah Heep merilis versi baru dari lagu tersebut untuk album bertajuk Celebration.

Kontributor All Music, Dave Thompson menyebutkan lagu tersebut sebagai lagu terbaik yang diproduksi oleh Uriah Heep dengan aransemen dan penampilan yang luar biasa.

Kemudian pada tahun 1995, Radio mafia menambahkan July Morning ke daftar Top 500 Lagu mereka.

