Lirik Lagu Even Better Than the Real Thing – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Even Better Than the Real Thing – U2
Give me one more chance
And you'll be satisfied
Give me two more chances
You won't be denied
Well, my heart is where it's always been
My head is somewhere in between
Give me one more chance
Let me be your lover tonight
You're the real thing
Yeah, the real thing
You're the real thing
Even better than the real thing, yeah
Give me one last chance
And I'm gonna make you sing
Give me half a chance
To ride on the waves that you bring
You're honey, child, to a swarm of bees
Gonna blow right through you like a breeze
Give me one last dance
We'll slide down the surface of things
You're the real thing
Yeah, the real thing
You're the real thing
Even better than the real thing, child
We're free to fly the crimson sky
The sun won't melt our wings tonight
Oh now
Oh, yeah
Here she comes
Take me higher
Take me higher
You take me higher
You take me higher
You're the real thing
Yeah, you're the real thing
You're the real thing
Even better than the real thing
Even better than the real thing
Even better than the real thing
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: Achtung Baby
Dirilis: 1991
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock, Folk
Songwriters: Bono
Produser: Steve Lillywhite, Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois
Fakta di Balik Lagu Even Better Than the Real Thing
Even Better Than the Real Thing merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk Achtung Baby. Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single keempat album pada 8 Juni 1992.
Even Better Than the Real Thing berasal dari riff gitar chorus yang digubah Edge di Los Angeles selama sesi rekaman Rattle and Hum.
U2 mengatakan bahwa riff gitar lagu tersebut mengingatkan mereka pada Rolling Stones tetapi terdengar lebih tradisional.
Produser Brian Eno awalnya menentang penyertaan lagu tersebut ke dalam album karena terdapat lirik yang menurutnya kurang ironis untuk lagu tersebut.
Kemudian, liriknya diperbaiki dan lagu tersebut disertakan dalam album Achtung Baby.
Vokalis Bono menjelaskan lirik lagu tersebut serta alasan mengapa judulnya diubah menjadi Even Better Than the Real Thing.
Artikel Pilihan