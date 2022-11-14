Lirik Lagu Even Better Than the Real Thing – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Even Better Than the Real Thing – U2

Give me one more chance

And you'll be satisfied

Give me two more chances

You won't be denied



Well, my heart is where it's always been

My head is somewhere in between

Give me one more chance

Let me be your lover tonight



You're the real thing

Yeah, the real thing

You're the real thing

Even better than the real thing, yeah



Give me one last chance

And I'm gonna make you sing

Give me half a chance

To ride on the waves that you bring



You're honey, child, to a swarm of bees

Gonna blow right through you like a breeze

Give me one last dance

We'll slide down the surface of things



You're the real thing

Yeah, the real thing

You're the real thing

Even better than the real thing, child



We're free to fly the crimson sky

The sun won't melt our wings tonight

Oh now

Oh, yeah



Here she comes

Take me higher

Take me higher

You take me higher

You take me higher



You're the real thing

Yeah, you're the real thing

You're the real thing

Even better than the real thing



Even better than the real thing

Even better than the real thing



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Achtung Baby

Dirilis: 1991

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Pop, Rock, Folk

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Steve Lillywhite, Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois

Fakta di Balik Lagu Even Better Than the Real Thing

Even Better Than the Real Thing merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk Achtung Baby. Lagu tersebut dirilis sebagai single keempat album pada 8 Juni 1992.

Even Better Than the Real Thing berasal dari riff gitar chorus yang digubah Edge di Los Angeles selama sesi rekaman Rattle and Hum.

U2 mengatakan bahwa riff gitar lagu tersebut mengingatkan mereka pada Rolling Stones tetapi terdengar lebih tradisional.

Produser Brian Eno awalnya menentang penyertaan lagu tersebut ke dalam album karena terdapat lirik yang menurutnya kurang ironis untuk lagu tersebut.

Kemudian, liriknya diperbaiki dan lagu tersebut disertakan dalam album Achtung Baby.

Vokalis Bono menjelaskan lirik lagu tersebut serta alasan mengapa judulnya diubah menjadi Even Better Than the Real Thing.