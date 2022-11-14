Lirik Lagu City of Blinding Lights – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 November 2022, 04:03 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

City of Blinding LightsU2 

The more you see, the less you know
The less you find out as you go
I knew much more then
Than I do now

Neon-heart, day-glow eyes
A city lit by fireflies
They're advertising in the skies
For people like us

And I miss you when you're not around
I'm getting ready to leave the ground

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight
In the city of blinding lights

Don't look before you laugh
Look ugly in a photograph
Flash bulbs, purple irises
The camera can't see

I've seen you walk unafraid
I've seen you in the clothes you made
Can you see the beauty inside of me?
What happened to the beauty I had inside of me?

And I miss you when you're not around
I'm getting ready to leave the ground

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight
In the city of blinding lights

Time, time, time, time, time
Won't leave me as I am
But time won't take the boy out of this man

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight
Oh, you look so beautiful tonight
Oh, you look so beautiful tonight
In the city of blinding lights

The more you know, the less you feel
Some pray for, others steal
Blessings are not just for the ones who kneel
Luckily

Credit
Artis: U2
Album: How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb
Dirilis: 2004
Genre: Rock, Pop
Songwriters: Bono
Produser: Flood, Chris Thomas, Jacknife Lee

 

Fakta di Balik Lagu City of Blinding Lights

City of Blinding Lights merupakan lagu U2 dari album studio kesebelas mereka yang bertajuk How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Lagu tersebut diproduksi oleh Flood dengan produksi tambahan oleh Chris Thomas dan Jacknife Lee. City of Blinding Light mencapai nomor satu di Spanyol serta mencapai sepuluh besar di Kanada, Irlandia, Inggris, dan beberapa negara lain.

Video musiknya diambil di General Motors Place di Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada.

Liriknya ditulis oleh vokalis band Bono yang terinspirasi dari perjalanan pertamanya ke London dan pengalaman band tampil di New York City setelah serangan 11 September selama Elevation Tour mereka pada 2001.

Lirik City of Blinding Lights juga mengacu pada hubungan Bono dengan istrinya Ali. Tema yang mendasari lagu tersebut mencerminkan kepolosan yang hilang dan terinspirasi oleh gambaran yang dilihat Bono tentang dirinya dari awal 1980-an.

City of Blinding Lights diterima dengan baik oleh para kritikus. Lagu tersebut juga berhasil memenangkan Grammy Award untuk Lagu Rock Terbaik pada upacara 2006. (Dewi Andryani)***

