Lirik Lagu City of Blinding Lights – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

City of Blinding Lights – U2

The more you see, the less you know

The less you find out as you go

I knew much more then

Than I do now



Neon-heart, day-glow eyes

A city lit by fireflies

They're advertising in the skies

For people like us



And I miss you when you're not around

I'm getting ready to leave the ground



Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

In the city of blinding lights



Don't look before you laugh

Look ugly in a photograph

Flash bulbs, purple irises

The camera can't see



I've seen you walk unafraid

I've seen you in the clothes you made

Can you see the beauty inside of me?

What happened to the beauty I had inside of me?



And I miss you when you're not around

I'm getting ready to leave the ground



Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

In the city of blinding lights



Time, time, time, time, time

Won't leave me as I am

But time won't take the boy out of this man



Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

In the city of blinding lights



The more you know, the less you feel

Some pray for, others steal

Blessings are not just for the ones who kneel

Luckily



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb

Dirilis: 2004

Genre: Rock, Pop

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Flood, Chris Thomas, Jacknife Lee





Fakta di Balik Lagu City of Blinding Lights

City of Blinding Lights merupakan lagu U2 dari album studio kesebelas mereka yang bertajuk How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Lagu tersebut diproduksi oleh Flood dengan produksi tambahan oleh Chris Thomas dan Jacknife Lee. City of Blinding Light mencapai nomor satu di Spanyol serta mencapai sepuluh besar di Kanada, Irlandia, Inggris, dan beberapa negara lain.

Video musiknya diambil di General Motors Place di Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada.

Liriknya ditulis oleh vokalis band Bono yang terinspirasi dari perjalanan pertamanya ke London dan pengalaman band tampil di New York City setelah serangan 11 September selama Elevation Tour mereka pada 2001.

Lirik City of Blinding Lights juga mengacu pada hubungan Bono dengan istrinya Ali. Tema yang mendasari lagu tersebut mencerminkan kepolosan yang hilang dan terinspirasi oleh gambaran yang dilihat Bono tentang dirinya dari awal 1980-an.

City of Blinding Lights diterima dengan baik oleh para kritikus. Lagu tersebut juga berhasil memenangkan Grammy Award untuk Lagu Rock Terbaik pada upacara 2006. (Dewi Andryani)***