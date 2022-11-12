Lirik Lagu I’m Gonna Find Another You - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’m Gonna Find Another You – John Mayer
It's really over, you made your stand
You got me crying, as was your plan
But when my loneliness is through, I'm gonna find another you
You take your sweaters
You take your time
You might have your reasons but you will never have my rhymes
I'm gonna sing my way away from blue
I'm gonna find another you
When I was your lover
No one else would do
If I'm forced to find another, I hope she looks like you
Yeah and she's nicer too
So go on baby
Make your little get away
My pride will keep me company
And you just gave yours all away
Now I'm gonna dress myself for two
Once for me and once for someone new
I'm gonna do somethings you wouldn't let me do
Oh I'm gonna find another you
Credit
Judul: I’m Gonna Find Another You
Artis: John Mayer
Dirilis: 2016
