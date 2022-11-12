Lirik Lagu I’m Gonna Find Another You - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

I’m Gonna Find Another You – John Mayer

It's really over, you made your stand

You got me crying, as was your plan

But when my loneliness is through, I'm gonna find another you

You take your sweaters

You take your time

You might have your reasons but you will never have my rhymes

I'm gonna sing my way away from blue

I'm gonna find another you

When I was your lover

No one else would do

If I'm forced to find another, I hope she looks like you

Yeah and she's nicer too

So go on baby

Make your little get away

My pride will keep me company

And you just gave yours all away

Now I'm gonna dress myself for two

Once for me and once for someone new

I'm gonna do somethings you wouldn't let me do

Oh I'm gonna find another you

Credit

Judul: I’m Gonna Find Another You

Artis: John Mayer

Dirilis: 2016