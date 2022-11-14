Lirik Lagu Bad – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad – U2

If you twist and turn away

If you tear yourself in two again

If I could, yes I would

If I could, I would

Let it go

Surrender

Dislocate



If I could throw this lifeless lifeline to the wind

Leave this heart of clay

See you walk, walk away

Into the night

And through the rain

Into the half-light

And through the flame



If I could through myself

Set your spirit free, I'd lead your heart away

See you break, break away

Into the light

And to the day



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

To let it go

And so to fade away

To let it go

And so, fade away



Wide awake

I'm wide awake

Wide awake

I'm not sleeping

Oh, no, no, no



If you should ask then maybe they'd

Tell you what I would say

True colors fly in blue and black

Bruised silken sky and burning flag

Colors crash, collide in bloodshot eyes



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

If I could, you know I would, if I could, I would

Let it go



This desperation

Dislocation

Separation, condemnation

Revelation in temptation

Isolation, desolation

Let it go



And so fade away

To let it go

And so fade away

To let it go

Oh now, and so to fade away



I'm wide awake

I'm wide awake

Wide awake

I'm not sleeping

Oh, no, no, no



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: The Unforgettable Fire

Dirilis: 1984

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk

Songwriters: Bono

Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois

Fakta di Balik Lagu Bad

Bad merupakan lagu U2 dari album bertajuk The Unforgettable Fire.

Bono mengatakan liriknya mengisahkan tentang kecanduan heroin dan ia menulisnya untuk seorang teman. Ia juga mengatakan lagu tersebut sebenarnya memiliki banyak makna.

Bad menjadi lagu favorit dari penggemar dan merupakan salah satu lagu U2 yang paling sering dibawakan dalam konser.

Sebuah versi live dari lagu tersebut muncul di EP U2 tahun 1985 bertajuk Wide Awake in America. Versi album dari lagu tersebut ditampilkan di trailer Brothers dan dalam urutan pembukaan dan penutupan Taking Lives.

Bad sendiri berasal dari riff gitar yang diimprovisasi Edge selama sesi jam di Slane Castle saat U2 sedang melakukan rekaman The Unforgettable Fire.

Trek dasarnya diselesaikan dalam tiga pengambilan. Produser Brian Eno menambahkan arpeggio sequencer yang menyertai lagu tersebut. (Dewi Andryani)***