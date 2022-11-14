Lirik Lagu Bad – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad – U2
If you twist and turn away
If you tear yourself in two again
If I could, yes I would
If I could, I would
Let it go
Surrender
Dislocate
If I could throw this lifeless lifeline to the wind
Leave this heart of clay
See you walk, walk away
Into the night
And through the rain
Into the half-light
And through the flame
If I could through myself
Set your spirit free, I'd lead your heart away
See you break, break away
Into the light
And to the day
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
To let it go
And so to fade away
To let it go
And so, fade away
Wide awake
I'm wide awake
Wide awake
I'm not sleeping
Oh, no, no, no
If you should ask then maybe they'd
Tell you what I would say
True colors fly in blue and black
Bruised silken sky and burning flag
Colors crash, collide in bloodshot eyes
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
If I could, you know I would, if I could, I would
Let it go
This desperation
Dislocation
Separation, condemnation
Revelation in temptation
Isolation, desolation
Let it go
And so fade away
To let it go
And so fade away
To let it go
Oh now, and so to fade away
I'm wide awake
I'm wide awake
Wide awake
I'm not sleeping
Oh, no, no, no
Credit
Artis: U2
Album: The Unforgettable Fire
Dirilis: 1984
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk
Songwriters: Bono
Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois
Fakta di Balik Lagu Bad
Bad merupakan lagu U2 dari album bertajuk The Unforgettable Fire.
Bono mengatakan liriknya mengisahkan tentang kecanduan heroin dan ia menulisnya untuk seorang teman. Ia juga mengatakan lagu tersebut sebenarnya memiliki banyak makna.
Bad menjadi lagu favorit dari penggemar dan merupakan salah satu lagu U2 yang paling sering dibawakan dalam konser.
Sebuah versi live dari lagu tersebut muncul di EP U2 tahun 1985 bertajuk Wide Awake in America. Versi album dari lagu tersebut ditampilkan di trailer Brothers dan dalam urutan pembukaan dan penutupan Taking Lives.
Bad sendiri berasal dari riff gitar yang diimprovisasi Edge selama sesi jam di Slane Castle saat U2 sedang melakukan rekaman The Unforgettable Fire.
Trek dasarnya diselesaikan dalam tiga pengambilan. Produser Brian Eno menambahkan arpeggio sequencer yang menyertai lagu tersebut. (Dewi Andryani)***
