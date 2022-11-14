Lirik Lagu Devil Inside - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Devil Inside – Utada Hikaru

Everybody wants me to be their angel

Everybody wants something they can cradle

Oh, they don't know I burn, they don't know I burn

They don't know I burn, they don't know I burn

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside of me

Devil or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Somewhere really deep inside me

Devil inside of me

Jealous angel deep inside me

You don't know 'cause you're too busy reading labels

You're missing all the action underneath my table

I'm waiting for my turn, waiting for my turn

Just waiting for my turn, just waiting for my turn

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside of me

Devil or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Somewhere really deep inside me

Devil inside of me

Jealous angel deep inside me

Time to make it burn, this is how I burn

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Or something like it inside of me

Devil or something like it inside

Maybe there's a devil

Somewhere really deep inside me

Devil inside of me

Jealous angel deep inside me

Credit

Artis: Utada Hikaru