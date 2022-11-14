Lirik Lagu Devil Inside - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everybody wants me to be their angel
Everybody wants something they can cradle
Oh, they don't know I burn, they don't know I burn
They don't know I burn, they don't know I burn
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me
You don't know 'cause you're too busy reading labels
You're missing all the action underneath my table
I'm waiting for my turn, waiting for my turn
Just waiting for my turn, just waiting for my turn
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me
Time to make it burn, this is how I burn
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me
Credit
Artis: Utada Hikaru
Artikel Pilihan