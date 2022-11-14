Lirik Lagu Devil Inside - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 November 2022, 04:01 WIB
Utada Hikaru
Utada Hikaru

Devil InsideUtada Hikaru

Everybody wants me to be their angel
Everybody wants something they can cradle
Oh, they don't know I burn, they don't know I burn
They don't know I burn, they don't know I burn

Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me

You don't know 'cause you're too busy reading labels
You're missing all the action underneath my table
I'm waiting for my turn, waiting for my turn
Just waiting for my turn, just waiting for my turn

Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me

Time to make it burn, this is how I burn

Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Or something like it inside of me
Devil or something like it inside
Maybe there's a devil
Somewhere really deep inside me
Devil inside of me
Jealous angel deep inside me

Credit

Artis: Utada Hikaru

