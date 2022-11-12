Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

You don't want to go there
Let me lead you by the hand
You don't want to be there
Over the sea and down to land
As I look into your eyes
I pay no mind
I found the way
To get inside you
I'd give you peace of mind
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling beautiful
The same
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling beautiful
Sometimes
You don't want to go there
Let me lead you by the hand
You don't want to be there
Over the sea and down to land
As I look into your eyes
I pay no mind
I found the way
To get inside you
I'd give you peace of mind
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling beautiful
The same
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling beautiful
Sometimes
Here and again
And there you're
Falling, falling, falling,
Falling, falling, falling
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling beautiful
The same
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling,
I don't see you falling beautiful
Sometimes
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling?
Am I see you falling beautiful
The same
