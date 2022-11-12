Lirik Lagu Song Cry - Jay Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Song Cry - Jay Z

Picture all the possibilities

Picture all the possibilities

Sounds like a love song

Sounds like a love song

The most incredible, baby

Uh, mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm

Yeah, yeah, uh

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

Good dude, I know you love me like cooked food

Even though a ni*** gotta move like a crook move

We was together on the block since free lunch

We shoulda been together havin' Four Seasons brunch

We used to use umbrellas to face the bad weather

So now we travel first class to change the forecast

Never in bunches, just me and you

I loved your point of view 'cause you held no punches

Still I left you for months on end

It's been months since I checked back in

We're somewhere in a small town, somewhere lockin' a mall down

Woodgrain, four and change, Armor All'd down

I can understand why you want a divorce now

Though I can't let you know it, pride won't let me show it

Pretend to be heroic, that's just one to grow with

But deep inside a ni*** so sick

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta let the song cry, uh

I can't see it comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

I can't see it comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

On repeat, the CD of Big's "Me and My bi***"

Watchin' Bonnie and Clyde, pretendin' to be that shit

Empty gun in your hand sayin', "Let me see that clip"

Shoppin' sprees, pull out your Visa quick

A ni*** had very bad credit, you helped me lease that whip

You helped me get the keys to that V dot 6

We was so happy poor, but when we got rich

That's when our signals got crossed, and we got flipped

Rather mine, I don't know what made me leave that shit

Made me speed that quick, let me see, that's it

It was the cheese, helped them bi***es get amnesia quick

I used to cut up they buddies, now they sayin' they love me

Used to tell they friends I was ugly and wouldn't touch me

Then I showed up in that dubbed-out buggy

And then they got fuzzy and they don't remember that

And I don't remember you

I can't see it comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

I can't see it comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

Yeah, I seen 'em comin' down your eyes

But I gotta make the song cry

I can't see it comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

A face of stone, was shocked on the other end of the phone

Word back home is that you had a special friend

So what was oh so special then?

You have given away without gettin' at me

That's your fault, how many times you forgiven me?

How was I to know that you was plain sick of me?

I know the way a ni*** livin' was wack

But you don't get a ni*** back like that

Shit, I'm a man with pride, you don't do shit like that

You don't just pick up and leave and leave me sick like that

You don't throw away what we had, just like that

I was just fu****' them girls, I was gon' get right back

They say you can't turn a bad girl good

But once a good girl's gone bad, she's gone forever

I'll mourn forever

Shit, I gotta live with the fact I did you wrong forever

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta let the song cry

I know, I seen 'em comin' down your eyes

But I gotta make the song cry

I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes

So I gotta make the song cry