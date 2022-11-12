Lirik Lagu Song Cry - Jay Z dan Fakta di Baliknya

Picture all the possibilities
Sounds like a love song
The most incredible, baby
Uh, mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm
Yeah, yeah, uh
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
Good dude, I know you love me like cooked food
Even though a ni*** gotta move like a crook move
We was together on the block since free lunch
We shoulda been together havin' Four Seasons brunch
We used to use umbrellas to face the bad weather
So now we travel first class to change the forecast
Never in bunches, just me and you
I loved your point of view 'cause you held no punches
Still I left you for months on end
It's been months since I checked back in
We're somewhere in a small town, somewhere lockin' a mall down
Woodgrain, four and change, Armor All'd down
I can understand why you want a divorce now
Though I can't let you know it, pride won't let me show it
Pretend to be heroic, that's just one to grow with
But deep inside a ni*** so sick
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta let the song cry, uh
I can't see it comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
I can't see it comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
On repeat, the CD of Big's "Me and My bi***"
Watchin' Bonnie and Clyde, pretendin' to be that shit
Empty gun in your hand sayin', "Let me see that clip"
Shoppin' sprees, pull out your Visa quick
A ni*** had very bad credit, you helped me lease that whip
You helped me get the keys to that V dot 6
We was so happy poor, but when we got rich
That's when our signals got crossed, and we got flipped
Rather mine, I don't know what made me leave that shit
Made me speed that quick, let me see, that's it
It was the cheese, helped them bi***es get amnesia quick
I used to cut up they buddies, now they sayin' they love me
Used to tell they friends I was ugly and wouldn't touch me
Then I showed up in that dubbed-out buggy
And then they got fuzzy and they don't remember that
And I don't remember you
I can't see it comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
I can't see it comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
Yeah, I seen 'em comin' down your eyes
But I gotta make the song cry
I can't see it comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
A face of stone, was shocked on the other end of the phone
Word back home is that you had a special friend
So what was oh so special then?
You have given away without gettin' at me
That's your fault, how many times you forgiven me?
How was I to know that you was plain sick of me?
I know the way a ni*** livin' was wack
But you don't get a ni*** back like that
Shit, I'm a man with pride, you don't do shit like that
You don't just pick up and leave and leave me sick like that
You don't throw away what we had, just like that
I was just fu****' them girls, I was gon' get right back
They say you can't turn a bad girl good
But once a good girl's gone bad, she's gone forever
I'll mourn forever
Shit, I gotta live with the fact I did you wrong forever
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta let the song cry
I know, I seen 'em comin' down your eyes
But I gotta make the song cry
I can't see 'em comin' down my eyes
So I gotta make the song cry
