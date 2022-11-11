Lirik Lagu Trouble - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh no I see
A spider web it's tangled up with me
And I lost my head
The thought of all the stupid things I said
Oh no what's this
A spider web and I'm caught in the middle
So I turned to run
The thought of all the stupid things I've done
And oh I never meant to cause you trouble
And oh and I never meant to do you wrong
And oh well if I ever caused you trouble
Oh no I never meant to do you harm
Oh no I see
A spider web and it's me in the middle
So I twist and turn
Here am I in my little bubble
Singing out
Oh I never meant to cause you trouble
Oh I never meant to do you wrong
Oh well if I ever caused you trouble
Oh no I never meant to do you harm
They spun a web for me
They spun a web for me
They spun a web for me
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Parachutes
Dirilis: 2000
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
Genre: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Trouble
Trouble merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio debut mereka, Parachutes dan menjadi lagu keenam dalam album tersebut, setelah Shiver dan Yellow.
Lagu ini pada mulanya diberi judul Spiderwebs. Namun, pada akhirnya diubah menjadi Trouble dalam perilisannya.
