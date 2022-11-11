Lirik Lagu Trouble - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trouble - Coldplay

Oh no I see

A spider web it's tangled up with me

And I lost my head

The thought of all the stupid things I said

Oh no what's this

A spider web and I'm caught in the middle

So I turned to run

The thought of all the stupid things I've done

And oh I never meant to cause you trouble

And oh and I never meant to do you wrong

And oh well if I ever caused you trouble

Oh no I never meant to do you harm

Oh no I see

A spider web and it's me in the middle

So I twist and turn

Here am I in my little bubble

Singing out

Oh I never meant to cause you trouble

Oh I never meant to do you wrong

Oh well if I ever caused you trouble

Oh no I never meant to do you harm

They spun a web for me

They spun a web for me

They spun a web for me

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Parachutes

Dirilis: 2000

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

Genre: Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Trouble

Trouble merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio debut mereka, Parachutes dan menjadi lagu keenam dalam album tersebut, setelah Shiver dan Yellow.

Lagu ini pada mulanya diberi judul Spiderwebs. Namun, pada akhirnya diubah menjadi Trouble dalam perilisannya.