Lirik Lagu True Love - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu True Love - Coldplay
For a second, I was in control
I had it once, I lost it though
And all along the fire below would rise
And I wish you could have let me know
What's really going on below
I've lost you now, you let me go but one last time
Tell me you love me, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me
Remember once upon a time, when I was yours and you were blind
The fire would sparkle in your eyes and mine
So tell me you love me, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me
Just tell me you love, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me
If you don't then lie, oh lie to me
And call it true, call it true love
Call it true, call it true love
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Dirilis: 2014
Album: Ghost Stories
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion
Genre: Alternative, Indie, Dance, Electronic
Fakta di Balik Lagu True Love
True Love merupakan lagu Coldplay untuk studio keenam mereka, Ghost Stories. Lagu ini menjadi lagu keempat dalam album tersebut.
Instrumentasi utama lagu ini terdiri dari ritme berat, synth yang menarik, dan penampilan solo gitar.
