Lirik Lagu True Love - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu True Love - Coldplay

For a second, I was in control

I had it once, I lost it though

And all along the fire below would rise

And I wish you could have let me know

What's really going on below

I've lost you now, you let me go but one last time

Tell me you love me, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me

Remember once upon a time, when I was yours and you were blind

The fire would sparkle in your eyes and mine

So tell me you love me, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me

Just tell me you love, if you don't then lie, oh lie to me

If you don't then lie, oh lie to me

And call it true, call it true love

Call it true, call it true love

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Dirilis: 2014

Album: Ghost Stories

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion

Genre: Alternative, Indie, Dance, Electronic

Fakta di Balik Lagu True Love

True Love merupakan lagu Coldplay untuk studio keenam mereka, Ghost Stories. Lagu ini menjadi lagu keempat dalam album tersebut.

Instrumentasi utama lagu ini terdiri dari ritme berat, synth yang menarik, dan penampilan solo gitar.