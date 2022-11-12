Lirik Lagu You and Me - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You and Me - One Night Only

People say I only hear what i want to

That much is true

People say I only see what i want to

Then how come I see you

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

People say that I creep you out

No understanding, no cash in hand

All I see, is apparently

What do they know

About you and me

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

Lover just take me

Come over, check it out

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

You and me, equality

Thats how it should be

You and me

People say that I creep you out

No understanding, no cash in hand

All I see, is apparently

What do they know

About you and me

Credit