Lirik Lagu Just for Night - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just for Night - One Night Only
Way across the plains
the lights spell out a code
no one knows where they take us
but we'll search till we grow old
All the paths they lead
To the single solemn place
Then we'll stay for the weekend
And leave without a trace
Just for tonight
Just maybe we'll make it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
Just for tonight
Just maybe we'll make it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
We can take tonight
Take our time
Sing like you need this
Maybe you want to
All the paths they lead
To a little standing place
And if you stay for the weekend
We'd leave without a trace
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
lalalala lalalalala
lalalala lalalalala
Just for tonight
Just for tonight
Just maybe we've made it
Sing like you want this
Sing like you want this
