Lirik Lagu Just for Night - One Night Only dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just for Night - One Night Only

Way across the plains

the lights spell out a code

no one knows where they take us

but we'll search till we grow old

All the paths they lead

To the single solemn place

Then we'll stay for the weekend

And leave without a trace

Just for tonight

Just maybe we'll make it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

Just for tonight

Just maybe we'll make it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

We can take tonight

Take our time

Sing like you need this

Maybe you want to

All the paths they lead

To a little standing place

And if you stay for the weekend

We'd leave without a trace

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this

lalalala lalalalala

lalalala lalalalala

Just for tonight

Just for tonight

Just maybe we've made it

Sing like you want this

Sing like you want this