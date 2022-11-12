Lirik Lagu Falling and Laughing - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Falling and Laughing
You may think me very naive
Taken as true
I only see what I want to see
Avoid eye contact at all costs
What can I do
To see your fine teeth smiling at me
You might say
That we should build a city of tears
All I'm saying
Is I'm alone and consequently
Only my tears satisfy the real need of my heart
I resist
You say that there's a thousand like you
Maybe that's true
I fell or you and nobody else
So I'm standing here so lonely
What can i do
But learn to laugh at myself
You might say
That we should build a city of tears
All I'm saying
Is I'm alone and consequently
Only my tears satisfy the real need of my heart
I resist
Fall falling falling again
Cos I want to take the pleasure with the pa-in
Fall falling...falling again
Cos I wan to take
The pleasure with the pain pain pain pain pain pain pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-in
Falling and laughing
Falling and laughing
Falling and laughing
Falling and laugh - ing
Credit
Penyanyi: Orange Juice
Penulis lagu: Edwyn Collins
Album: You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever
Dirilis: Februari 1980
Label: Postcard Records
Artikel Pilihan