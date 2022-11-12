Lirik Lagu Falling and Laughing - Orange Juice dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Falling and Laughing

You may think me very naive

Taken as true

I only see what I want to see

Avoid eye contact at all costs

What can I do

To see your fine teeth smiling at me

You might say

That we should build a city of tears

All I'm saying

Is I'm alone and consequently

Only my tears satisfy the real need of my heart

I resist

You say that there's a thousand like you

Maybe that's true

I fell or you and nobody else

So I'm standing here so lonely

What can i do

But learn to laugh at myself

You might say

That we should build a city of tears

All I'm saying

Is I'm alone and consequently

Only my tears satisfy the real need of my heart

I resist

Fall falling falling again

Cos I want to take the pleasure with the pa-in

Fall falling...falling again

Cos I wan to take

The pleasure with the pain pain pain pain pain pain pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-in

Falling and laughing

Falling and laughing

Falling and laughing

Falling and laugh - ing

Credit

Penyanyi: Orange Juice

Penulis lagu: Edwyn Collins

Album: You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever

Dirilis: Februari 1980

Label: Postcard Records