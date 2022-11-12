Lirik Lagu Marchin On - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Marchin On - OneRepublic
For those days we felt like a mistake
Those times when love's what you hate
Somehow we keep marching on
For those nights when I couldn't be there
I've made it harder to know that you know
That somehow we'll keep moving on
There's so many wars we fought
There's so many things we're not
But with what we have
I promise you that
We're marching on
(We're marching on)
(We're marching on)
For all of the plans we've made
There isn't a flag I'd wave
Don't care if we bend
I'd sink us to swim
We're marching on
(We're marching on)
(We're marching on)
For those doubts that swirl all around us
For those lives that tear at the seams
We know we're not what we've seen
For this dance we'll move with each other
There ain't no other step than one foot
Right in front of the other
There's so many wars we fought
There's so many things we're not
But with what we have
I promise you that
We're marching on
(We're marching on)
(We're marching on)
For all of the plans we've made
There isn't a flag I'd wave
Don't care if we bend
I'd sink us to swim
We're marching on
(We're marching on)
(We're marching on)
