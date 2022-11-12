Lirik Lagu Marchin On - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Marchin On - OneRepublic

For those days we felt like a mistake

Those times when love's what you hate

Somehow we keep marching on

For those nights when I couldn't be there

I've made it harder to know that you know

That somehow we'll keep moving on

There's so many wars we fought

There's so many things we're not

But with what we have

I promise you that

We're marching on

(We're marching on)

(We're marching on)

For all of the plans we've made

There isn't a flag I'd wave

Don't care if we bend

I'd sink us to swim

We're marching on

(We're marching on)

(We're marching on)

For those doubts that swirl all around us

For those lives that tear at the seams

We know we're not what we've seen

For this dance we'll move with each other

There ain't no other step than one foot

Right in front of the other

There's so many wars we fought

There's so many things we're not

But with what we have

I promise you that

We're marching on

(We're marching on)

(We're marching on)

For all of the plans we've made

There isn't a flag I'd wave

Don't care if we bend

I'd sink us to swim

We're marching on

(We're marching on)

(We're marching on)