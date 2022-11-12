Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Get a Job? - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Get a Job? - The Offspring

My friend's got a girlfriend

Man, he hates that bitch

He tells me every day

He says, "Man, I really gotta lose my chick

In the worst kind of way."

She sits on her ass

He works his hands to the bone

To give her money every payday

But she wants more dinero just to stay at home

Well, my friend, you gotta say

"I won't pay, I won't pay ya, no way

Na-na, why don't you get a job?"

Say, "No way," say, "No way-ya, no way

Na-na, why don't you get a job?"

I guess all his money, well, it isn't enough

To keep her bill collectors at bay

I guess all his money, well, it isn't enough

'Cause that girl's got expensive taste

"I won't pay, I won't pay ya, no way

Na-na, why don't you get a job?"

Say, "No way," say, "No way-ya, no way

Na-na, why don't you get a job?"

Well, I guess it ain't easy doing nothing at all

But hey man, free rides just don't come along

Every day

Let me tell you about my other friend now

My friend's got a boyfriend

Man, she hates that dick

She tells me every day

He wants more dinero just to stay at home

Well, my friend, you gotta say