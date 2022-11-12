Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Get a Job? - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Don't You Get a Job? - The Offspring
My friend's got a girlfriend
Man, he hates that bitch
He tells me every day
He says, "Man, I really gotta lose my chick
In the worst kind of way."
She sits on her ass
He works his hands to the bone
To give her money every payday
But she wants more dinero just to stay at home
Well, my friend, you gotta say
"I won't pay, I won't pay ya, no way
Na-na, why don't you get a job?"
Say, "No way," say, "No way-ya, no way
Na-na, why don't you get a job?"
I guess all his money, well, it isn't enough
To keep her bill collectors at bay
I guess all his money, well, it isn't enough
'Cause that girl's got expensive taste
"I won't pay, I won't pay ya, no way
Na-na, why don't you get a job?"
Say, "No way," say, "No way-ya, no way
Na-na, why don't you get a job?"
Well, I guess it ain't easy doing nothing at all
But hey man, free rides just don't come along
Every day
Let me tell you about my other friend now
My friend's got a boyfriend
Man, she hates that dick
She tells me every day
He wants more dinero just to stay at home
Well, my friend, you gotta say
Artikel Pilihan