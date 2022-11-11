Lirik Lagu A Year Without Rain - Selena Gomez & The Scene dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Year Without Rain - Selena Gomez & The Scene
Oh, oh
Can you feel me when I think about you?
With every breath I take
Every minute, no matter what I do
My world is an empty place
Like I've been wanderin' the desert
For a thousand days (oh-huh)
Don't know if it's a mirage
But I always see your face, baby
I'm missing you so much
Can't help it, I'm in love
A day without you is like a year without rain
I need you by my side
Don't know how I'll survive
A day without you is like a year without rain
Oh oh oh, woah, woah
The stars are burning
I hear your voice in my mind (it's in my mind)
Can't you hear me calling
My heart is yearning
Like the ocean that's running dry
Catch me I'm falling
It's like the ground is crumbling underneath my feet
Won't you save me
There's gonna be a monsoon
When you get back to me
Oh baby
I'm missing you so much
Can't help it, I'm in love (love)
A day without you is like a year without rain
I need you by my side (side)
Don't know how I'll survive
A day without you is like a year without rain
Oh oh oh, woah woah
So let this drought come to an end
And may this desert flower again
I'm so glad you found me
Stick around me
Baby, baby, baby, whoa
It's a world of wonder
With you in my life
So hurry baby, don't waste no more time
And I need you here
I can't explain
But a day without you
Is like a year without rain
Oh oh oh
I'm missing you so much (much)
Can't help it, I'm in love
A day without you is like a year without rain
I need you by my side (side)
Don't know how I'll survive
A day without you is like a year without rain
Oh oh oh, woah woah
Ooh, ouh
