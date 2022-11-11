Lirik Lagu A Year Without Rain - Selena Gomez & The Scene dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Year Without Rain - Selena Gomez & The Scene

Oh, oh

Can you feel me when I think about you?

With every breath I take

Every minute, no matter what I do

My world is an empty place

Like I've been wanderin' the desert

For a thousand days (oh-huh)

Don't know if it's a mirage

But I always see your face, baby

I'm missing you so much

Can't help it, I'm in love

A day without you is like a year without rain

I need you by my side

Don't know how I'll survive

A day without you is like a year without rain

Oh oh oh, woah, woah

The stars are burning

I hear your voice in my mind (it's in my mind)

Can't you hear me calling

My heart is yearning

Like the ocean that's running dry

Catch me I'm falling

It's like the ground is crumbling underneath my feet

Won't you save me

There's gonna be a monsoon

When you get back to me

Oh baby

I'm missing you so much

Can't help it, I'm in love (love)

A day without you is like a year without rain

I need you by my side (side)

Don't know how I'll survive

A day without you is like a year without rain

Oh oh oh, woah woah

So let this drought come to an end

And may this desert flower again

I'm so glad you found me

Stick around me

Baby, baby, baby, whoa

It's a world of wonder

With you in my life

So hurry baby, don't waste no more time

And I need you here

I can't explain

But a day without you

Is like a year without rain

Oh oh oh

I'm missing you so much (much)

Can't help it, I'm in love

A day without you is like a year without rain

I need you by my side (side)

Don't know how I'll survive

A day without you is like a year without rain

Oh oh oh, woah woah

Ooh, ouh