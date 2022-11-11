Lirik Lagu Runaway Run - Hanson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Runaway Run - Hanson
And I've waited for you
And I've waited for you
Just a picture and a feeling and your face
How could I forget your touch, your warm embrace?
And the shoes you wore were long black satin lace
As you walked into my mind
As you walked into this old forgotten hall
And just when looking I began to fall
I wish I could frame you and this feeling on the wall
To stare at till there is no time, oh
And I've waited for you
Just hopin' that you'll come back to me
And I've waited for you
Run, run, runaway, run
Maybe someday I will find somewhere to (run)
Run, runaway
Maybe someday, maybe someday
From a distance I watched the flowers brush your cheek
As you read the words I wrote, I couldn't speak
But now I lay here, broken heart and blistered feet
As you're spinning 'round my mind, oh
And I've waited for you
Just dreamin' that you're coming to me
And I've waited for you
Run, run, runaway, run
Maybe someday I will find somewhere to (run)
Run, runaway
Maybe someday, maybe someday, yeah, maybe someday
When you weep, you can know that it's all right
As I sleep, I can follow you; it's all right
We can talk just as long as you hold on tight
Just one breath is a million sights
I can tell every breath that you're breathing
I can feel it--the thoughts that you're thinking
We can talk till a thousand years go by
You and I, yeah
