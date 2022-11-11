Lirik Lagu Runaway Run - Hanson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Runaway Run - Hanson

And I've waited for you

And I've waited for you

Just a picture and a feeling and your face

How could I forget your touch, your warm embrace?

And the shoes you wore were long black satin lace

As you walked into my mind

As you walked into this old forgotten hall

And just when looking I began to fall

I wish I could frame you and this feeling on the wall

To stare at till there is no time, oh

And I've waited for you

Just hopin' that you'll come back to me

And I've waited for you

Run, run, runaway, run

Maybe someday I will find somewhere to (run)

Run, runaway

Maybe someday, maybe someday

From a distance I watched the flowers brush your cheek

As you read the words I wrote, I couldn't speak

But now I lay here, broken heart and blistered feet

As you're spinning 'round my mind, oh

And I've waited for you

Just dreamin' that you're coming to me

And I've waited for you

Run, run, runaway, run

Maybe someday I will find somewhere to (run)

Run, runaway

Maybe someday, maybe someday, yeah, maybe someday

When you weep, you can know that it's all right

As I sleep, I can follow you; it's all right

We can talk just as long as you hold on tight

Just one breath is a million sights

I can tell every breath that you're breathing

I can feel it--the thoughts that you're thinking

We can talk till a thousand years go by

You and I, yeah