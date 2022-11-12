Lirik Lagu Boom Boom Boom - The Outhere Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boom Boom Boom - The Outhere Brothers

I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo

I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo

Now hear dis

This is da outhere brothers

Bk in da room

Ready to rock the world wiv a boom

So I hope u can stand the vibration

Coz we're bout to rock the entire nation

Alrite?

Hear we go

Girl ur booty is so round

Let me look u up and down

Can I take u one more time

I won't stop until ur mine

But if I cannot b wiv u

Mayb I cud hav a taste

Put ur arms around me girl

And ur kisses on my face

Geronimo

Look out below

Here comes the Brother with the offbeat flow

I just fell from the mothership

Outhere Brothers 'bout to rip it on another tip, slip

Don't trip, check out how i do it

Malik is in the house I turn your body into fluid

As i come from the depths of Doom