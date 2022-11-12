Lirik Lagu Boom Boom Boom - The Outhere Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Boom Boom Boom - The Outhere Brothers
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everbody say wayo
Now hear dis
This is da outhere brothers
Bk in da room
Ready to rock the world wiv a boom
So I hope u can stand the vibration
Coz we're bout to rock the entire nation
Alrite?
Hear we go
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everbody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
Girl ur booty is so round
Let me look u up and down
Can I take u one more time
I won't stop until ur mine
But if I cannot b wiv u
Mayb I cud hav a taste
Put ur arms around me girl
And ur kisses on my face
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
I say boom boom boom let me hear u say wayo
I say boom boom boom now everybody say wayo
Girl ur booty is so round
Let me look u up and down
Can I take u one more time
I won't stop until ur mine
But if I cannot b wiv u
Maybe I cud hav a taste
Put ur arms around me girl
And ur kisses on my face
Geronimo
Look out below
Here comes the Brother with the offbeat flow
I just fell from the mothership
Outhere Brothers 'bout to rip it on another tip, slip
Don't trip, check out how i do it
Malik is in the house I turn your body into fluid
As i come from the depths of Doom
