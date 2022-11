Lirik Lagu Don't Stop 'Wiggle Wiggle' - The Outhere Brothers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Stop 'Wiggle Wiggle' - The Outhere Brothers

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Put your ass on my face

I love the way your p*ssy tastes

Girl you got to suck my d*ck

And you got to suck it quick

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Energy

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Hey, hey, hey

Wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle

Don't stop movin', baby

Only b**ties drive me crazy

Wiggle wiggle, wiggle wiggle