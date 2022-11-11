Lirik Lagu All You Zombies - The Hooters dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 11 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
MV All You Zombies - The Hooters.
MV All You Zombies - The Hooters.

All You Zombies - The Hooters

Holy Moses met the Pharaoh
Yeah, he tried to set him straight
Looked him in the eye,
"Let my people go!"

Holy Moses on the mountain
High above the golden calf
Went to get the Ten Commandments
Yeah, he's just gonna break 'em in half!

All you zombies hide your faces,
All you people in the street,
All you sittin' in high places,
The pieces gonna fall on you

No one ever spoke to Noah,
They all laughed at him instead
Workin' on his ark,
Workin' all by himself

Only Noah saw it comin',
Forty days and forty nights,
Took his sons and daughters with him,
Yeah, they were the Israelites!

All you zombies hide your faces,
All you people in the street,
All you sittin' in high places,
The rain's gonna fall on you

Holy Father, what's the matter?
Where have all your children gone?
Sittin' in the dark,
Livin' all by themselves,
You don't have to hide anymore!

All you zombies show your faces,
All you people in the street,
All you sittin' in high places,
The pieces gonna fall on you!

All you zombies show your faces,
(I see you out there!)
All you people in the street,
(Let's see you!)
All you sittin in high places,
It's all gonna fall on you!

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

