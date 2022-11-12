Lirik Lagu Good with God - Old 97's feat Brandi Carlile dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good with God - Old 97's feat. Brandi Carlile

I'm not afraid, I'm good with God

I got my sins, in fact I got a lot

I got a soul that's good and flawed

I'm good with God, I'm good with God

I'm not afraid, got no regrets

I paid my dues, I paid my debts

I made a mess but it's my bed

No regrets, no regrets

Goodness knows I've done you wrong

I'm not too gone to see

All's I knows I'm good with God

I wonder how she feels about me

I wonder how she feels about me

[Brandi Carlile:]

You should be scared, I'm not so nice

Many a man has paid the price

You're pretty thick, so I'll tell you twice

I'm not so nice, I'm not so nice

I made you up and I'll break you down

I'll do it slow how does that sound?

You're just a joke that's going round

Goodness knows you've done me wrong

I'm not too blind to see

You might think you're good with God

We're gonna have to wait and see

I guess we'll have to wait and see

Oh hell no, say it ain't so

Is it too late to save my soul

Where do the busted angels go

Goodness knows I've done you wrong

I'm not too gone to see

I can only hope I'm good with God

I wonder how she feels about me

I wonder how she feels about me

I guess we'll have to wait and see

Credit

Penyanyi: Old 97’s feat. Brandi Carlile

Album: Good with God

Dirilis: 12 Desember 2016

Label: ATO Records