Lirik Lagu Good with God - Old 97's feat Brandi Carlile dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good with God - Old 97's feat. Brandi Carlile
I'm not afraid, I'm good with God
I got my sins, in fact I got a lot
I got a soul that's good and flawed
I'm good with God, I'm good with God
I'm not afraid, got no regrets
I paid my dues, I paid my debts
I made a mess but it's my bed
No regrets, no regrets
Goodness knows I've done you wrong
I'm not too gone to see
All's I knows I'm good with God
I wonder how she feels about me
I wonder how she feels about me
[Brandi Carlile:]
You should be scared, I'm not so nice
Many a man has paid the price
You're pretty thick, so I'll tell you twice
I'm not so nice, I'm not so nice
I made you up and I'll break you down
I'll do it slow how does that sound?
You're just a joke that's going round
Goodness knows you've done me wrong
I'm not too blind to see
You might think you're good with God
We're gonna have to wait and see
I guess we'll have to wait and see
Oh hell no, say it ain't so
Is it too late to save my soul
Where do the busted angels go
Goodness knows I've done you wrong
I'm not too gone to see
I can only hope I'm good with God
I wonder how she feels about me
I wonder how she feels about me
I guess we'll have to wait and see
Credit
Penyanyi: Old 97’s feat. Brandi Carlile
Album: Good with God
Dirilis: 12 Desember 2016
Label: ATO Records
Artikel Pilihan