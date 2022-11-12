Lirik Lagu One Thing - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Thing - One Direction
[Liam:]
I've tried playing it cool
But when I'm looking at you
I can't ever be brave
'Cause you make my heart race
[Harry:]
Shot me out of the sky
You're my kryptonite
You keep making me weak
Yeah, frozen and can't breathe
[Zayn:]
Something's gotta give now
'Cause I'm dying just to make you see
That I need you here with me now
'Cause you've got that one thing
[Chorus:]
So get out, get out, get out of my head
And fall into my arms instead
I don't, I don't, don't know what it is
But I need that one thing
And you've got that one thing
[Niall:]
Now I'm climbing the walls
But you don't notice at all
That I'm going out of my mind
All day and all night
[Louis:]
Something's gotta give now
'Cause I'm dying just to know your name
And I need you here with me now
'Cause you've got that one thing
[Chorus:]
So get out, get out, get out of my head
And fall into my arms instead
I don't, I don't, don't know what it is
But I need that one thing
So get out, get out, get out of my mind
And come on, come into my life
I don't, I don't, don't know what it is
But I need that one thing
And you've got that one thing
Artikel Pilihan