Lirik Lagu One Thing - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Thing - One Direction

[Liam:]

I've tried playing it cool

But when I'm looking at you

I can't ever be brave

'Cause you make my heart race

[Harry:]

Shot me out of the sky

You're my kryptonite

You keep making me weak

Yeah, frozen and can't breathe

[Zayn:]

Something's gotta give now

'Cause I'm dying just to make you see

That I need you here with me now

'Cause you've got that one thing

[Chorus:]

So get out, get out, get out of my head

And fall into my arms instead

I don't, I don't, don't know what it is

But I need that one thing

And you've got that one thing

[Niall:]

Now I'm climbing the walls

But you don't notice at all

That I'm going out of my mind

All day and all night

[Louis:]

Something's gotta give now

'Cause I'm dying just to know your name

And I need you here with me now

'Cause you've got that one thing

[Chorus:]

So get out, get out, get out of my head

And fall into my arms instead

I don't, I don't, don't know what it is

But I need that one thing

So get out, get out, get out of my mind

And come on, come into my life

I don't, I don't, don't know what it is

But I need that one thing

And you've got that one thing