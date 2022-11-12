Lirik Lagu Live Forever - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Live Forever - OASIS

Maybe I don't really wanna know

How your garden grows

'Cause I just wanna fly

Lately, did you ever feel the pain

In the morning rain

As it soaks you to the bone?

Maybe I just wanna fly

Wanna live, I don't wanna die

Maybe I just wanna breathe

Maybe I just don't believe

Maybe you're the same as me

We see things they'll never see

You and I are gonna live forever

I said maybe I don't really wanna know

How your garden grows

'Cause I just wanna fly

Lately, did you ever feel the pain

In the morning rain

As it soaks you to the bone?

Maybe I will never be

All the things that I wanna be

Now is not the time to cry

Now's the time to find out why

I think you're the same as me

We see things they'll never see

You and I are gonna live forever

Maybe I don't really wanna know

How your garden grows

'Cause I just wanna fly

Lately, did you ever feel the pain

In the morning rain

As it soaks you to the bone

Maybe I just wanna fly

Wanna live, I don't wanna die

Maybe I just wanna breathe

Maybe I just don't believe

Maybe you're the same as me

We see things they'll never see

You and I are gonna live forever

Gonna live forever

Gonna live forever

We're gonna live forever

We're gonna live forever

We're gonna live forever

We're gonna live forever

