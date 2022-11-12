Lirik Lagu Little by Little - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little by Little - OASIS
We the people fight for our existence
We don't claim to be perfect but we're free
We dream our dreams alone with no resistance
Fading like the stars we wish to be
You know I didn't mean
What I just said
But my god woke up on the wrong side of his bed
And it just don't matter now
'Cause little by little
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
Little by little
The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off
Little by little
You have to give it all in all your life
And all the time I just asked myself why, you really here?
True perfection has to be imperfect
I know that that sounds foolish but it's true
The day has come and now you'll have to accept
The life inside your head we give to you
You know I didn't mean
What I just said
But my god woke up on the wrong side of his bed
And it just don't matter now
'Cause little by little
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
Little by little
The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off
Little by little
You have to give it all in all your life
And all the time I just asked myself why, you really here?
Little by little
We gave you everything you ever dreamed of
Little by little
The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off
Little by little
You have to give it all in all your life
And all the time I just asked myself why, are you really here?
Why am I really here?
Why am I really here?
