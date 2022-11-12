Lirik Lagu Little by Little - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little by Little - OASIS

We the people fight for our existence

We don't claim to be perfect but we're free

We dream our dreams alone with no resistance

Fading like the stars we wish to be

You know I didn't mean

What I just said

But my god woke up on the wrong side of his bed

And it just don't matter now

'Cause little by little

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

Little by little

The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off

Little by little

You have to give it all in all your life

And all the time I just asked myself why, you really here?

True perfection has to be imperfect

I know that that sounds foolish but it's true

The day has come and now you'll have to accept

The life inside your head we give to you

You know I didn't mean

What I just said

But my god woke up on the wrong side of his bed

And it just don't matter now

'Cause little by little

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

Little by little

The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off

Little by little

You have to give it all in all your life

And all the time I just asked myself why, you really here?

Little by little

We gave you everything you ever dreamed of

Little by little

The wheels of your life have slowly fallen off

Little by little

You have to give it all in all your life

And all the time I just asked myself why, are you really here?

Why am I really here?

Why am I really here?

Credit