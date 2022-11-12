Lirik Lagu Rotten to the Core - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rotten to the Core - Overkill

I have got a secret, hidden behind my eyes

A violation tragedy of violence, hate and lies

Locked deep within a chamber, dark recesses of my mind

A tribute to insanity through hours days and time

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Recite the testimonial, truth and nothing more

Accusations nominal fall rotten to the core

So take a look, read a book, reach a new plateau

But stain the soul a life you took, you know not what I know

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Misguided youth the bitter truth, nothing left to chance

Fallen angel seeking adventure, new romance

How dare you touch you take the soul of one so pure so white

The violation tragedy took all she had that... night

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

I have got a secret hidden behind my eyes

A violation tragedy of violence, hate and lies

Recite the testimonial, truth and nothing more

Accusations nominal fall rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

Rotten to the core

To the core