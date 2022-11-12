Lirik Lagu Rotten to the Core - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rotten to the Core - Overkill
I have got a secret, hidden behind my eyes
A violation tragedy of violence, hate and lies
Locked deep within a chamber, dark recesses of my mind
A tribute to insanity through hours days and time
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Recite the testimonial, truth and nothing more
Accusations nominal fall rotten to the core
So take a look, read a book, reach a new plateau
But stain the soul a life you took, you know not what I know
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Misguided youth the bitter truth, nothing left to chance
Fallen angel seeking adventure, new romance
How dare you touch you take the soul of one so pure so white
The violation tragedy took all she had that... night
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
I have got a secret hidden behind my eyes
A violation tragedy of violence, hate and lies
Recite the testimonial, truth and nothing more
Accusations nominal fall rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
Rotten to the core
To the core
